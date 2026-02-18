WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Gang Members, Rapists, and Violent Assailants on Presidents’ Day

While Americans celebrated Presidents’ Day, our officers were hard at work arresting criminal illegal aliens from our neighborhoods

WASHINGTON –– On Presidents’ Day, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes including false imprisonment, sexual assault, and strangulation.

“While Americans celebrated Presidents’ Day, the heroic men and women of ICE law enforcement arrested more convicted criminals from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday’s arrests included gang members, rapists, and violent offenders. We won’t let anything slow us down from arresting and removing criminals from American neighborhoods—not even a federal holiday. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Henri Bladimir Mendez-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and 18th Street gang member, convicted for false imprisonment and felon/addict possession of/etc. of a firearm in Los Angeles, California.

Hector Rafael Taveras-Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child in Danbury, Connecticut.

Alixon Leonardo Bracho-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted for assault, battery, and strangulation in Albemarle, Virginia.

Blendrick Miller, a criminal illegal alien from the Bahamas, convicted for malicious wounding in South Charleston, West Virginia.

Richard Alexander Fernandez-Moncada, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for alien smuggling and illegal entry into the United States in the Northern District Court of Texas, Abilene Division.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #