Newly Launched FindADoc Telehealth Second-Opinion Platform is Just what the Doctor Ordered: A Spectacular Success.

FindADoc

FindADoc Telehealth Second-Opinion Platform Has Found an Immediate Unmet Need in the USA, Canada, and Worldwide, almost crashing the site on Day 1.

Healthcare shouldn’t depend on geography. Our platform empowers patients with reliable, expert guidance at critical moments in their care journey.” — Gerry Lake-Bakaar, MD. PhD.

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FindADoc, a trusted name in patient navigation for more than 30 years, launched its new Telehealth Second-Opinion Platform, less than one month ago. The unique Second-Opinion Platform is a breakthrough service that combines expert U.S. physicians with advanced medical AI to deliver fast, accurate, and accessible second opinions to patients in the USA, Canada and around the world. The platform was an immediate success and appears to be just what the doctor ordered. Global requests, mainly from China as well as the USA and India, almost caused the site to crash on Day 1 of launch!

The platform is designed for individuals who want reassurance about their health and well-being from the combined knowledge of cutting-edge AI technology with real-world human medical experience.

AI can process more medical information than any one human possibly could, and the empathic human doctor is always there to make sure nothing gets missed. All this, without the cost or logistics of traveling.

“Patients everywhere deserve clarity, confidence, and access to world class expertise,” said Gerry Lake-Bakaar, MD. PhD, Founder and CEO of FindADoc. “Our new platform brings together the best of both worlds: the clinical judgment of experienced, board-certified U.S. physicians and the analytical power of advanced AI. This combination helps reduce diagnostic uncertainty and gives patients the answers they need, faster than ever.”

A New Standard for Global Second Opinions

The FindADoc Telehealth Second-Opinion Platform offers:

• Expert Review by U.S. Board-certified Physicians.

• AI Enhanced Diagnostic Support: Advanced AI algorithms assist physicians by highlighting patterns, discrepancies, and subtle findings in clinical data.

• Fast Turnaround - Most second opinions are delivered within 48 hours, with expedited options available.

• Secure Upload & Global Access: Patients can upload scans, labs, and medical records from anywhere in the world through a multilingual interface.

• Transparent Pricing: Clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees — making expert second opinions accessible to international patients, expats, students, and medical travelers.

Addressing a Global Need

Misdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis remain major challenges worldwide. Studies show that second opinions can change diagnoses in up to 20–30% of cases and alter treatment plans in nearly 60%. For patients outside the U.S., accessing subspecialty expertise is often difficult or impossible.

FindADoc’s platform bridges this gap by offering:

• Cross-border telehealth access

• Multilingual navigation

• AI-assisted triage

• Direct communication channels with U.S. physicians

• A patient-centered experience built on trust and transparency

A 30 Year Legacy, Reimagined for the AI Era

FindADoc has served millions of patients since the 1990s, making it one of the earliest physician-finder platforms. The new Telehealth Second-Opinion service builds on that legacy with a modern, AI-first approach to global healthcare access.

The company’s mission is to make high-quality medical expertise available to anyone — regardless of country, language, or insurance status.

Availability

The FindADoc Telehealth Second-Opinion Platform is live and accepting patients worldwide.

Visit: www.findadoc.com Media Contact: Gerry Lake-Bakaar, MD. PhD, Medical Director, CEO@findadoc.com [1 844 463-4632]

About FindADoc

FindADoc is a global healthcare access platform dedicated to connecting patients with trusted physicians and medical services. With more than 30 years of patient-centered innovation, FindADoc now offers AI-enhanced Telehealth Second-Opinions, multilingual navigation, and cross-border care pathways, designed to bring clarity and confidence to patients everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.