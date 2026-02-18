iHeartRadio Partners with Iroquois Steeplechase for 85th Anniversary, Debuting The Big 98 Stage with Live Music

Iroquois Steeplechase

The Big 98 Stage Will Bring Nashville-Based Artists, High Energy Performances and All-Day Live Music to Nashville’s Iconic Spring Event

The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most beloved traditions and we’re thrilled to be part of its evolution.” — Howard Greiner, iHeartMedia Nashville Market President

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iroquois Steeplechase , sponsored by Bank of America, and iHeartMedia Nashville’s 97.9 The BIG 98 , Nashville’s #1 for new country, is proud to announce a new partnership debuting The Big 98 Stage, a brand-new live music experience launching as part of the event’s historic 85th anniversary. The milestone celebration returns to Percy Warner Park on Saturday, May 9, 2026.Known as Nashville’s “Rite of Spring,” the Iroquois Steeplechase blends world-class horse racing, Southern hospitality, fashion and philanthropy into a one-of-a-kind social and sporting experience. Drawing more than 30,000 spectators annually, the event remains among the premier steeplechase races in the United States.As part of the 2026 event, iHeartMedia Nashville will introduce The Big 98 Stage located in Centerfield, featuring Nashville-based artists performing throughout the day, bringing Music City’s signature sound to one of the South’s most celebrated sporting traditions.“The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most beloved traditions and we’re thrilled to be part of its evolution,” said Howard Greiner, iHeartMedia Nashville Market President. “At iHeart, our mission is to connect audiences through music and experiences that are guaranteed human, and launching The Big 98 Stage puts live, local music front and center in an already unforgettable race-day atmosphere. From emerging Nashville artists to high-energy performances all day long, we’re excited to showcase Music City talent while enhancing a spring tradition that brings the community together year after year.”Iroquois Steeplechase 2026 race day will feature six exhilarating races with total purses of $605,000, the richest on the National Steeplechase Association’s Spring circuit, while adding even more entertainment through The Big 98 Stage in Centerfield. All tickets will include access to the live music stage, where Nashville’s top emerging artists perform throughout the day. The full artist lineup will be announced as the event date approaches.“We’re proud to welcome iHeart as a partner for this milestone year,” said Dwight Hall, Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “The Big 98 Stage adds a new layer of energy and entertainment to a tradition that’s been part of Nashville for generations and it reflects our commitment to evolving the event while honoring its rich legacy.”Since being designated as a primary beneficiary in 1981, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has received more than $11.4 million from proceeds generated by the Volunteer State Horsemen’s Foundation, underscoring the Steeplechase’s longstanding commitment to community impact.The Iroquois Steeplechase offers a range of ticket experiences blending sport, social tradition and community.Magnolia Garden (formerly known as the Hunt Club), is a reimagined space that offers an all-inclusive experience with gourmet catering, full beverage service, guaranteed seating, patio views and premium sightlines to the races.Royal 615 Lounge now has expanded seating. One of Nashville’s hottest race-day parties returns with expanded VIP lounge seating, DJ entertainment, dance floor and access to a dedicated cash bar with newly expanded seating. Royal 615 VIP tickets include added comfort and amenities.Tailgating guests can choose from six distinct tailgating areas, each accommodating one vehicle and tent. Tailgating spaces may bring their own 10x10 tent, tables, chairs, food and alcohol (excluding glass containers) or purchase a complete tailgating package for ease. A complimentary Designated Driver ticket is included with every tailgate space. Additionally, the event includes a dedicated family area and children’s zone with inflatables, face painting and kid-friendly activities. Children 12 and under are free in all tailgating areas.Two Turf Tavern locations will offer beverages with the Infield Turf Tavern between Centerfield and Royal 615 and the Hillside Turf Tavern near the Box Seats and Lower Paddock Club entrance. Parking passes are available for purchase, and a designated ride-share drop-off and pick-up zone ensures easy access for guests.Event Schedule – May 9, 2026Gates Open: 8:00 a.m.Opening Ceremonies: 12:00 p.m.Additional Highlights: Style Contest, Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races and Parade of HoundsClosing: Hospitality venues close approximately 15 minutes after the final race, except Royal 615, The Big 98 Stage and the Infield Turf Tavern, which remain open until 7 p.m.Tickets are now on sale and a detailed schedule is available at www.IroquoisSteeplechase.org About Iroquois SteeplechaseThe Iroquois Steeplechase is a full day of racing at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, TN. The mission of the Iroquois Steeplechase is to manage and produce an annual world-class horse race that benefits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and other local community non-profits, as well as promote the sport of steeplechasing. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.IroquoisSteeplechase.org About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at VanderbiltMonroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. In 2025, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 19th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee and shares first place in the Southeast region for the fifth consecutive year.Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and in 2016 began construction to add four new floors encompassing 160,000 total sq. ft. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital's mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt: www.ChildrensHospitalVanderbilt.org About iHeartMedia NashvilleiHeartMedia Nashville owns and operates 107.5 The River, 105.9 The Rock, 97.9 The BIG 98, 101.1 The Beat, TalkRadio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC, BIN 97.5, and The Big Legend 97.9 and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with nine out of ten Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to both Podtrac and Triton, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, has the highest-reach and most engaged influencers, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit www.iHeartMedia.com for more company information.Media Contact: PR@iroquoissteeplechase.org

