Protect Your Refund and Identity This Tax Season; Upcoming Webinar on Tax-Time Tips with SCDOR

COLUMBIA, S.C. –The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is urging consumers to guard against tax-time identity theft and scams. Thieves may file tax returns using stolen identities to pocket refunds and often send fake messages claiming to be the IRS. These tips below will help consumers protect their refund and personal information:

Watch out for imposter scams. Fraudsters often pose as the IRS and the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) to scare you into disclosing personal information or sending them money. Don't respond to requests for personal information from phone calls, texts, emails or social media. The IRS/SCDOR will not call, email or message you about taxes without sending a notice through the mail first.

File as early as possible. Identity thieves use consumer information to file tax returns and steal refunds before the individual files.

Use trusted, well established tax preparation websites. Don't just choose a site because it is cheap. Many South Carolinians are eligible to file online for free with easy-to-use tax preparation software. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to view all your filing options.

E-file in safety. When filing online, make sure your anti-virus software is updated and ensure the computer is connected to a secure internet connection. Look for a small padlock on the screen and that the web address begins with "https." Do not use public Wi-Fi.

Use a legitimate tax preparer. Consumers should make sure their preparer is reputable, licensed and has a Preparer Tax Identification Number from the IRS. For more tips on how to choose a tax professional, click here.

SCDOR will join SCDCA for a free webinar “Tax Scams: How to Protect Your Refund and Identity” on February 18 at 10:30 a.m. Watch or listen from any computer or smart phone by registering here.

Consumers who believe they are the victim of a scam or identity theft are encouraged to seek guidance from SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit. Call (844) TELL DCA (835-5322) or fill out an ID Theft Intake form by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on Report Identity Theft.

Remember, state and federal returns are due April 15, 2026.

