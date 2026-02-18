California Children’s Caucus Launches to Elevate Kids and Families in State Policy

Investing in early childhood is one of the most powerful ways we can strengthen families, uplift communities, and shape California’s future.” — Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assemblymember Mia Bonta today formally launched the California Children’s Caucus at the State Capitol, unveiling an inaugural class of more than 40 legislators committed to advancing child-centered and family-centered policy across California. Assemblymember Bonta will serve as Chair of the caucus, dedicated to improving outcomes for all children who call California home, with a particular focus on those most vulnerable.The launch event brought together a broad coalition of state leaders and partners, featuring several legislative members, including Assemblymembers Corey Jackson, Darshana Patel, Josh Lowenthal, Diane Papan, Juan Alanis, Liz Ortega, LaShae Sharp-Collins, Pilar Schiavo Rick Zbur and Catherine Steafani, Senators Aisha Wahab, Susan Rubio, and other state lawmakers.Community voices were central to the event. Representatives from California Promise Neighborhoods shared the ground-level challenges families face. A partner spotlight featured the Early Childhood Policy Council of California and CalKIDS, who spoke about the importance of early childhood investment, expanding college savings access to create opportunities, and strengthening legislative partnerships that benefit young children and families.“Investing in early childhood is one of the most powerful ways we can strengthen families, uplift communities, and shape California’s future,” said Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, Executive Director of First 5 California. “Aligned with our strategic vision to ensure every child has a safe, stable, nurturing beginning and that systems work together on behalf of families, the California Children’s Caucus represents an important step toward sustained, coordinated leadership that keeps children at the center of every major policy conversation.”First 5 California is proud to have supported the launch of the California Children’s Caucus and to continue partnering with legislative leaders to advance policies that put children and families first. We thank Assemblymember Mia Bonta for inviting First 5 California to be part of this important milestone and for her leadership in bringing together lawmakers and community partners around a shared commitment to California’s youngest residents. As the state’s early childhood commission focused on children from prenatal through age five, First 5 California works alongside legislators, advocates, and community leaders to support healthy development, strong families, and positive outcomes for young children across California.###ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIAFirst 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources support parents, caregivers, and teachers in giving California’s children the best possible start in life. For more information, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov

