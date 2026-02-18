Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO Tahra Goraya Appointed to California Forward Board of Directors

Monterey Bay Economic Partnership CEO & President Tahra Goraya

Decorated Monterey Bay leader recognized for championing economic opportunity and inclusion has been appointed to statewide advocacy board of directors

California is at the cusp of an era of innovation, and I’m honored to join my colleagues at CA FWD to foster economic growth and quality jobs” — Tahra Goraya, Monterey Bay Economic Partnership President & CEO

MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) President and CEO Tahra Goraya has been appointed to California Forward ’s (CA FWD) board of directors.Known as a bridge builder, Goraya has spent two decades forging solutions across nonprofit management, business, and government. She leads MBEP's work to create a more resilient and inclusive economy across the Monterey Bay region, convening diverse stakeholders from public, private, and civic sectors to improve economic health and quality of life across Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties. She also serves as Vice Chair of the California Stewardship Network and as a Commissioner for the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs (CAPIAA).“CA FWD is doing vital work to strengthen collective action and build more resilient and sustainable regional economies," said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “California is at the cusp of an era of innovation, and I’m honored to join my colleagues at CA FWD to foster economic growth and quality jobs.”California Forward, in partnership with the California Stewardship Network— a network of 23 civic leadership organizations statewide that include Monterey Bay Economic Partnership — champions a “regions-up” approach where each of the state’s diverse regions has the tools and capabilities to deliver on strategic priorities within their regions as well as in Sacramento."We are thrilled to have Tahra join the CA FWD Board of Directors," said Kate Gordon, CEO of CA FWD. "I have seen firsthand Tahra's leadership in championing solutions that positively impact the broader Monterey region, and I know she will bring that same dedication to the CA FWD Board as we work to build a New California Economy that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive so people across every region and community can prosper."As the world’s fourth-largest economy, the state has made significant progress toward an inclusive and resilient economy, yet faces economic, climate, and equity challenges, including some of the country’s highest inequality and poverty rates.Goraya’s appointment to the CA FWD board comes at a pivotal moment for the organization, as it rolls out draft recommendations in conjunction with the California Stewardship Network to strengthen a regions-up approach to guide legislative policy and to advance creation of an inclusive and resilient economy across every region of California. Learn more about CA FWD’s vision for state and regional economic partnership draft recommendations here.About Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP): Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) is a regional member-supported nonprofit organization consisting of public, private, and civic entities located throughout the counties of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz. Founded in 2015, our mission is to improve the economic health and quality of life in the region.

