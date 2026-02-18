Blue Grid Group Appoints Renowned Brain Scientist and Author Dr. Katarina Gospic as Chairwoman

Dr. Katarina Gospic, Blue Grid Group's Chairwoman of the Board

Gemini said Blue Grid Group appoints neuroscientist Dr. Katarina Gospic as Chairwoman, uniting brain science with AI tools to drive human-centric innovation.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Grid Group (BGG) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Katarina Gospic as Chairwoman of the Board. A distinguished MD, PhD, and entrepreneur, Dr. Gospic brings a unique blend of medical expertise, behavioral science, and technological foresight to the helm of BGG as the company continues to pioneer digital transformation and sustainable infrastructure.

Dr. Gospic is a world-renowned expert in brain science and the intersection of technology, and the human brain. With 10 years of research experience at the Karolinska Institute and a career as a successful entrepreneur and keynote speaker, she has dedicated her work to making complex science approachable and actionable. Her leadership marks a significant milestone for Blue Grid Group as it aligns its technical operations with human-centric innovation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Katarina as our Chairwoman,” said Don Carr, CEO of Blue Grid Group. “Her deep understanding of how the brain navigates change and her visionary approach to the AI era make her the ideal leader to guide our board. Katarina doesn’t just see the technology; she sees the human potential it unlocks.”

In Dr. Gospic’s latest book, "BrAIn 2.0: How to Lift and Lead in the AI Era," now available on Amazon, she explores how leaders can "rewire" their organizations to embrace artificial intelligence, moving beyond algorithms to focus on purpose, precision, and people. At BGG, she will apply these same principles to help the group scale its vision and navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Voices from the Executive Board

Dr. Gospic joins a board of "doers" - seasoned executives with backgrounds in both the public and private sectors. Her colleagues on the board shared their enthusiasm for her new role:

• Michael Tschanz (Executive Board Member): “Having spent years managing complex systems and innovation, I know that the hardest part of tech isn't the code - it's building a solid foundation on rigorous engineering principles that facilitates large scale adoption. Katarina’s expertise in brain science gives us a unique edge in building AI that people actually trust and want to use.”

• Edna Morris (Executive Board Member): "Leadership in the AI era requires a deep understanding of human behavior. Katarina is an expert in how we think and adapt, which makes her an invaluable guide for BGG and our clients as we navigate these changes. Organizations who wish to transform their growth, cadence, and results require expertise in technology and change management.”

• Bruno Sousa (Executive Board Member): "I've seen plenty of tech-first strategies fail because they forgot the human element. With Katarina as our Chairwoman, we are making a bold statement that BGG is a people-first company that happens to be world-class at technology - led by a deeply seasoned leadership team with the tenure and experience to back it up."

By uniting Dr. Gospic’s brain science perspective with the board’s heavy-hitting operational background, Blue Grid Group is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate the friction of transition and achieve measurable ROI within 90 days.

An Executive Board Driven by Experience

Dr. Gospic joins a board of "doers," a group of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in executive leadership, crisis communications, and applied technology across both the private and public sectors. These board members aren’t just strategists; they are executive leaders who understand the grit it takes to keep a business running. Together, they ensure that BGG’s solutions, like Predictive Maintenance, Computer Vision, and the Edsvard AI suite, are not just functional, but deeply integrated into the operational DNA of the organizations they serve.

Blue Grid Group’s AI Solutions: The Edsvard Suite

A core pillar of BGG’s mission to deliver "Production-Ready AI" is the Edsvard AI Product Suite. Under Dr. Gospic’s chairmanship, BGG will continue to expand these AI tools designed to turn high-stakes industry data into strategic assets. Key solutions include:

• Edsvard AI Contract & Invoice Intelligence: Connecting contracts, invoices, and supporting documents to validate, enforce, and prove financial compliance at scale - with up to 99.99% accuracy.

• Edsvard AI Construction Coordination: Using AI to connect planning, execution, and reporting with a GIS-backed workspace to prevent accidents and increase efficiency.

• Edsvard AI Automated Redaction: Ensuring sensitive and regulated data is identified and redacted for legal compliance and data security.

• Edsvard AI Maintenance Assistant: Preventing failures inside the maintenance workflow itself, with AI that makes trusted, equipment-specific knowledge instantly accessible.

About Blue Grid Group

Fortune 100 Experience. Boutique Agility. Blue Grid Group (BGG) is a strategic technology firm that delivers Business Outcomes as-a-Service (BOaaS) for enterprise leaders. Founded and led by former Fortune 100 innovation executives who’ve worked with organizations including IBM, Thoughtworks, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, and Disney, BGG bridges the "execution gap" between ambitious strategy and production-ready reality, through simple, frictionless interactions.

Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, High Availability Edge, and Computer Vision, the firm is defined by its 90-Day ROI Standard, moving complex programs from pilot to measurable value in a single quarter. Through its Edsvard AI suite, BGG provides industry-specific solutions that prioritize results over billable hours. By removing the traditional friction of enterprise consulting, Blue Grid Group turns complex IT initiatives into high-velocity strategic assets.

