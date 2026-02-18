2/17/26 – INPUT SOUGHT ON ADDITIONAL PROTECTION OF ALAKAʻI WILDERNESS ON KAUAʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

INPUT SOUGHT ON ADDITIONAL PROTECTION OF ALAKAʻI WILDERNESS ON KAUAʻI

LĪHUʻE, Kauaʻi – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking community feedback on a proposed fencing project to protect an additional 2,400 acres in the Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve on Kauaʻi.

The Alakaʻi is Hawaiʻi’s only wilderness preserve and is home to the headwaters of the Kawaikōī, Waikoali and Mōhihi streams. It is instrumental in safeguarding the Garden Isle’s water resources and native species, as well as providing for cultural practices. The remote, mountainous forest also provides habitat for some of the world’s most at-risk forest birds, including the ʻakikiki, puaiohi, and ʻakekeʻe. The project will utilize multiple strategies to preserve these resources.

The proposed new fence would provide a larger refuge for native species by strategically connecting with other parts of the Alakaʻi that are already fenced to exclude invasive ungulates (pigs, deer). Gates and stepovers will be built into the fence to maintain public access.

In addition, the project would incorporate invasive plant and animal control within the protected area. Targeted efforts propose the removal of Himalayan ginger and strawberry guava, as well as the invasive ungulates, reducing impacts to native plants and birds and slowing the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death. These animals would continue to be available for hunting on tens of thousands of acres of public hunting areas on Kauaʻi.

While protecting water resources and native species habitat, the project also aims to protect resources for cultural practices, including lei making, lāʻau lapaʻau, hula, oli and mele. The proposal includes plans for reducing risks associated with flooding and erosion on Kauaʻi by improving forest integrity.

Individuals interested in this project are encouraged to review an educational StoryMap produced by DOFAW, titled “Additional Protection in the Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve.” The StoryMap describes the benefits, management challenges, and next steps. A survey link at the bottom of the StoryMap can be used by readers to provide their feedback and thoughts on the proposed project.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy DLNR, unless noted)

StoryMap and Survey: Additional Protection in the Alakaʻi Wilderness Preserve: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/comment/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

E-mail: [email protected]