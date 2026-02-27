Two Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute Trained Rabbis Team Up to Celebrate Small Reform Shul in Appalachian Mountains

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two JSLI-ordained Rabbis teamed up for a musical Shabbat in Franklin, NC. Rabbi Shush Carson of Maryville, TN and Rabbi RuthE Levy of Marietta, GA created a musical shabbat for the congregants of Mountain Synagogue in Franklin, NC where Levy is the Rabbi. Rabbi Carson is a Rabbi at Heska Amuna Synagogue in Knoxville, Tennessee, and an Associate Rabbi of Sim Shalom Online Congregation in New York.

Rabbis Carson and Levy have been collaborating for four years, since they became classmates in Jewish Spiritual Leadership Institute’s Cohort Class 22 including being partners for Thursday Maariv services on Sim Shalom Online Synagogue, the Institute’s online worship arm. While they have been collaborating online for four years, this will be the first time they will be working together in person.

The Feb. 21 service revolved around “Song of the Sea,” the parsha which includes Moses’ song, Mi Chamokah and Miriam’s women dancing with their timbrels. Rabbi Carson spoke briefly about the history of Jewish music and the many influences that have led to the repertoire of today. Included were several songs written by Rabbi Carson and an old favorite, Non Como Nuestro Dio, sung in Hebrew and Ladino. Rabbi Levy provided the harmony, and danced with her timbrels.

Mountain Synagogue is a small Reform synagogue in the mountain town of Franklin that serves western North Carolina and north Georgia. While having celebrated its 44th anniversary, Rabbi Levy is its first ordained rabbi. For more information, contact info@mountainsynagoguewnc.com

