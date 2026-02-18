Advantary Services Group and Anchora Advisory Form Strategic Alliance to Fund Private Equity Deals

Advantary will provide growth capital to support Anchora sourced opportunities; Anchora CEO Joe C. Lopez and COO Bobby Bray join Advantary as partners.

We are excited to partner with Anchora and welcome Joe and Bobby to the Advantary team.” — Stephen Kuhn, founder of Advantary

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantary Services Group, a division of Advantary LLC (Advantary), and Anchora Advisory Group are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to source, evaluate, and support private market investment opportunities. Under the alliance, Advantary will provide growth capital to fund and support Anchora-sourced transactions. As part of the agreement, Anchora founder and CEO Joe C. Lopez and Anchora COO Bobby Bray will join Advantary as partners.The alliance combines Advantary’s investment and operational platform with Anchora’s market-entry expertise and track record helping companies expand internationally, particularly across Africa, the Middle East, and the Global South. The firms said the collaboration is intended to accelerate deal flow, expand access to growth capital for high-potential companies, and strengthen post-investment value creation through Advantary’s services capabilities.“Forming this strategic alliance opens a new chapter for Anchora and the businesses we serve,” said Joe C. Lopez, founder and CEO of Anchora and incoming partner at Advantary. “By pairing Anchora’s on-the-ground market insight and deal origination expertise with Advantary’s capital and operational depth, we can move faster on high-impact opportunities and deliver sustainable, measurable outcomes in regions that have historically had less access to long-term growth capital.”Stephen Kuhn, founder of Advantary, said the partnership advances the firm’s mission to deploy conscious, outcome-oriented capital into expanded opportunities.“We are excited to partner with Anchora and welcome Joe and Bobby to the Advantary team,” Kuhn said. “Anchora’s ability to guide companies into new markets and drive sustainable growth complements Advantary’s commitment to seek attractive, risk-adjusted outcomes through disciplined investing and hands-on operational support. Together, we expect to identify, and support, businesses poised for scalable, responsible growth.”The firms expect to immediately begin joint sourcing, due diligence, and investment activity immediately, prioritizing companies with scalable business models, strong management teams, and the potential for measurable social and economic impact.About AdvantaryAdvantary, LLC is a global investment, and advisory services, firm grounded in conscious leadership principles. Advantary Capital Partners (ACP), its investment division, focuses on impact-oriented private market investments. Advantary Services Group (ASG) provides clients with deep operational expertise focused on profitable, and sustainable, growth across its practices, including corporate growth strategy, AI integration and readiness, interim CxO support, financing strategy, board governance, IP strategy, strategic capital solutions, and cross-border expansion. Together, ACP and ASG pair smart capital with hands-on support.About Anchora AdvisoryAnchora is a premier advisory firm that helps companies grow globally, raise capital, and enter new markets. With roots at the University of Oxford, Anchora brings a diverse team of seasoned business leaders and industry specialists. With a focus on growth, internationalization, and the innovative use of technology, Anchora is dedicated to guiding organizations toward success in emerging markets, particularly across Africa, the Middle East, and the Global South. For more information, visit AnchoraAdvisory.com.Important NoticesThis press release is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Any offer, or solicitation, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents, and in accordance with applicable law.Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed, or implied, by these statements. Neither Advantary nor Anchora undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

