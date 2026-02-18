MEC Matome Chiloane on tragic passing of Reagile Primary School learner in Tembisa

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a 10-year-old Grade 5 boy learner from Reagile Primary School, in the Winnie Mandela area of Tembisa. The incident occurred today, Monday, 16 February 2026, on the school premises, reportedly during break time.

According to preliminary reports, the incident allegedly occurred during second break. It is reported that a group of learners, including the deceased, were playing in the around the soccer posts at school when a goal post reportedly fell on the learner, resulting in severe injuries.

Paramedics were immediately called to the school and arrived within approximately 20 minutes. Despite all efforts to resuscitate the learner, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident. The department will also conduct an enquiry into this matter.

The Department has dispatched its Psycho-Social Support Unit to the school to provide the necessary counselling and support to learners, educators, and the bereaved family during this extremely difficult time.

“The Department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community,” said MEC Chiloane.

MEC Chiloane concerned by private scholar transport accident injuring 15 learners on board

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, is also concerned by an accident took place this morning on Monday, 16 February 2026, in Tshwane, which involved a private scholar transport and injured 15 learners who were on board.

According to information at our disposal, the accident reportedly took place this morning on the road between Pretoria West and Hartbeespoort and involved a minibus transporting learners from various schools around Pretoria, including Danville Secondary School, Lotus Gardens Secondary School, Brindhaven Primary School, S.K. Moseneke Primary School, Hoërskool Pretoria Wes, and Bagale Primary School.

Approximately 15 learners were reportedly on board at the time of the incident. The learners were transported to various local hospitals for medical assessment and treatment.

The Department is relieved that no fatalities have been recorded.

“The Department is deeply concerned by this incident, which placed the lives of learners at risk. We are closely monitoring the condition of the affected learners and are working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to establish the full details surrounding the accident,” said MEC Chiloane.

