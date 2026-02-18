Western Cape Government welcomes latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey

Joint media release by Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, and provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer

The Western Cape is bristling with jobs: unemployment rate drops even further

Premier Alan Winde and Provincial Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, have welcomed the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) data released today by Statistics South Africa, which show that the province’s unemployment rate has dropped to 18.1%. On average, the Western Cape added 31 000 jobs per month over the last three months of 2025.

The Western Cape also leads in other key metrics of employment:

The Western Cape’s unemployment rate declined by 1.5 percentage points, year-on-year, reaching a five-year low in 2025Q4.

This unemployment rate is substantially lower than the national unemployment rate of 31.4%, and the lowest in the country.

Seven out of ten sectors added jobs year-on-year. With the Trade (+48 000), Agriculture (+22 000) and Construction (+22 000) Sectors driving provincial job growth in 2025Q4.

The province also maintained one of the highest labour force participation rates (percentage of the working-age population that is either employed or actively seeking work) in the country at 68.8% (increased year-on-year), which is well above the national rate of 59.3% (declined year-on-year), reinforcing the Western Cape’s position as a province with stronger job prospects and economic activity.

The Western Cape’s youth NEET indicator – the number of people aged 15-24 not in Employment, Education, or Training – has dropped by 6.6% quarter-on-quarter, with the Western Cape one of only three provinces to shift this metric downwards, and the one province that has done so more than the other two provinces (Eastern Cape and Limpopo)combined. The Premier stated, “What this means is massively encouraging – the Western Cape is the province in which youth have the best chance at finding quality education and sustainable jobs.”

Premier Winde added, “This latest data proves that everything we are doing in the Western Cape to build an enabling job creation ecosystem is working and we are gaining more momentum. We still have much more work to do, though, and we cannot lose sight of the fact that far too many people are unemployed. However, what these latest statistics make clear is that the Western Cape is on the right path in getting it done to push down unemployment. These numbers reflect the dedicated efforts of this government, working hand in hand with businesses and companies across the Western Cape to strengthen confidence and trust, all in pursuit of our apex priority: driving economic growth and creating jobs.

Minister Meyer added, “The Western Cape once again leads South Africa in job creation. This is clear proof that our jobs strategy is delivering real results - growing the economy and creating opportunities for more residents. Strong performances in trade, agriculture and construction continue to fuel our momentum, with the Western Cape contributing 30% of the country’s total job gains in Quarter 4 of 2025.”

