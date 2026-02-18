President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to eminent human rights campaigner Dr Jesse Louis Jackson Sr

South Africa joins the international community in mourning the passing of United States human rights activist and anti-apartheid struggle flagbearer the Rev Dr Jesse Louis Jackson Sr.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Rev Jackson at the age of 84.

On behalf of all South Africans, President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the Jackson family, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the many organisations within the American Civil Rights Movement and in causes elsewhere in the world who were inspired by the Rev Jesse Jackson’s principles and leadership.

President Ramaphosa says the Rev Jesse Jackson’s irrepressible campaigns against apartheid and his support for the liberation struggle was a towering contribution to the global anti-apartheid cause.

In 2013, the Rev Jesse Jackson was awarded South Africa’s National Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo in Silver for dedicating his life to challenge societies and governments to recognise that all people are born equal, and that everyone is in equal measure entitled to life, liberty, prosperity and human rights. The award honoured his excellent contribution to the fight against apartheid.

President Ramaphosa said: “We are sad to bid farewell to a global moral authority who gave voice to struggles within the United States as well as struggles for fundamental human rights and democracy around the world, including our own.

“Mentored by the equally resolute and charismatic Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Jesse Jackson devoted himself to the cause of justice as a human endeavour without borders.

“In 2026, we reflect with deep appreciation and admiration on Jesse Jackson’s visit to Southern Africa 40 years ago this year to share his support for our liberation struggle with leaders and citizens in Nigeria, Angola, Botswana, the then Congo, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“From Selma in the American South to Soweto in 1979, where he visited following the death of Steve Biko, Jesse Jackson defied the architects of apartheid and executors of brutality to declare that all people are equal and that justice would ultimately triumph over injustice.

“His campaigns for an end to apartheid included disinvestment from the apartheid economy and challenging the support the regime enjoyed in certain circles and institutions internationally.

“We are deeply indebted to the energy, principled clarity and personal risk with which he supported our struggle and campaigned for freedom and equality in other parts of the world.

“I will treasure the opportunity I had to do the 33rd Gandhi Walk with Jesse Jackson in April 2018, where he shared with me his deep commitment to his continuing vision for a better world as well as his special relationship with South Africa.

“He has fought a good fight and run the race which his Baptist ministry inspired him to run. He made the world a better place but he has also influenced us to maintain his good fight in places where injustice and inequality persist.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates