Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department Captain Charged with Sexual Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Official Misconduct

TROUSDALE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department captain.

On September 19, 2025, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of misconduct involving Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department Captain Matthew Wright (DOB: 8/4/1981). During the investigation, agents collected and presented evidence alleging that Wright assaulted a woman and touched her inappropriately.

On February 17th, a Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Wright with one count of Sexual Battery, one count of Official Misconduct, and one count of Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on a $10,000 bond. District Attorney General Lawson voluntarily recused himself from the case. District Attorney General Pro Tem Jesse Emerson of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was appointed to prosecute the case by the courts.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

