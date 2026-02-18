TheraVault Encourages Couples to Prioritize Relationship Counseling After Valentine’s Day in Powell, Ohio

Providers at Theravault provide evidence-based couples counseling to address relationship conflict, communication difficulties, and emotional wellness. Quiet moments together matter — TheraVault LLC helps Central Ohio couples strengthen their connection and communication year-round. Telehealth therapy makes relationship support accessible from anywhere in Ohio — TheraVault offers secure, flexible sessions for couples and individuals statewide.

Powell, Ohio mental health practice encourages couples to strengthen communication and emotional connection through evidence-based counseling.

Many couples reflect on their relationship after Valentine’s Day. Relationship counseling offers a structured, supportive space to address challenges and develop tools for healthier communication.” — Victoriya Reich, LISW-S

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Valentine’s Day behind us, TheraVault LLC, a behavioral health practice based in Powell, Ohio, is encouraging couples across Central Ohio to continue prioritizing their relationship wellness. Mental health professionals note that while the holiday highlights romance, it can also bring relationship stress, communication breakdowns, and unresolved conflict.Serving Powell, Delaware County, Franklin County, Columbus, Dublin, Worthington, Lewis Center, and communities throughout Ohio via telehealth, TheraVault provides evidence-based couples counseling and individual therapy designed to strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and support long-term emotional connection.“Many couples reflect on their relationship after Valentine’s Day,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “Relationship counseling offers a structured, supportive space to address challenges and develop practical tools for healthier communication.”Couples Therapy in Powell, OhioTheraVault’s couples therapy services in Powell, Ohio focus on:- Improving communication skills- Conflict resolution strategies- Rebuilding trust after relationship strain- Strengthening emotional intimacy- Navigating life transitions togetherClinicians utilize Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, EMDR, and family systems approaches to support relationship growth.Therapy is not only for couples in crisis. Many partners seek counseling proactively to prevent long-term conflict patterns and improve relationship satisfaction.Comprehensive Mental Health Services Across Central OhioIn addition to relationship counseling, TheraVault provides:- Individual therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, substance use, and life transitions- Family therapy and group counseling- Secure telehealth therapy throughout OhioThe practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial providers. Flexible scheduling and telehealth options increase accessibility for busy professionals and families.Signs Couples May Benefit from CounselingCouples may consider therapy if they experience:- Frequent unresolved conflict- Difficulty communicating- Loss of emotional connection- Trust concerns- Major stressors impacting the relationshipAbout TheraVault LLCFounded in 2023, TheraVault LLC is a Powell, Ohio–based behavioral health practice serving individuals, couples, and families across Central Ohio and statewide via telehealth. The practice is built around a secure, confidential therapeutic environment focused on compassionate, evidence-based care.Couples and individuals seeking relationship counseling in Powell, Ohio, or telehealth therapy anywhere in Ohio can learn more or schedule a consultation at:Media Contact:Victoriya Reich, LISW-STheraVault LLCPhone: (614) 555-0198Email: info@theravaulttherapy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.