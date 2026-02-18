Submit Release
TheraVault Encourages Couples to Prioritize Relationship Counseling After Valentine’s Day in Powell, Ohio

A couple attending a counseling session with a mental health professional who is taking notes, representing accessible therapy services and relationship support available through Theravault in Ohio.

Providers at Theravault provide evidence-based couples counseling to address relationship conflict, communication difficulties, and emotional wellness.

A couple sitting near a window, smiling and content in a warm, dimly lit room, representing intimacy and shared quality time.

Quiet moments together matter — TheraVault LLC helps Central Ohio couples strengthen their connection and communication year-round.

A couple sitting together on a couch, engaging in a video call on a laptop with an older woman waving on the screen, illustrating telehealth connectivity and family support.

Telehealth therapy makes relationship support accessible from anywhere in Ohio — TheraVault offers secure, flexible sessions for couples and individuals statewide.

Powell, Ohio mental health practice encourages couples to strengthen communication and emotional connection through evidence-based counseling.

Many couples reflect on their relationship after Valentine’s Day. Relationship counseling offers a structured, supportive space to address challenges and develop tools for healthier communication.”
— Victoriya Reich, LISW-S
POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Valentine’s Day behind us, TheraVault LLC, a behavioral health practice based in Powell, Ohio, is encouraging couples across Central Ohio to continue prioritizing their relationship wellness. Mental health professionals note that while the holiday highlights romance, it can also bring relationship stress, communication breakdowns, and unresolved conflict.

Serving Powell, Delaware County, Franklin County, Columbus, Dublin, Worthington, Lewis Center, and communities throughout Ohio via telehealth, TheraVault provides evidence-based couples counseling and individual therapy designed to strengthen communication, rebuild trust, and support long-term emotional connection.

“Many couples reflect on their relationship after Valentine’s Day,” said Victoriya Reich, LISW-S, Co-Founder of TheraVault. “Relationship counseling offers a structured, supportive space to address challenges and develop practical tools for healthier communication.”

Couples Therapy in Powell, Ohio

TheraVault’s couples therapy services in Powell, Ohio focus on:
- Improving communication skills
- Conflict resolution strategies
- Rebuilding trust after relationship strain
- Strengthening emotional intimacy
- Navigating life transitions together

Clinicians utilize Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, EMDR, and family systems approaches to support relationship growth.

Therapy is not only for couples in crisis. Many partners seek counseling proactively to prevent long-term conflict patterns and improve relationship satisfaction.

Comprehensive Mental Health Services Across Central Ohio

In addition to relationship counseling, TheraVault provides:
- Individual therapy for anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, substance use, and life transitions
- Family therapy and group counseling
- Secure telehealth therapy throughout Ohio

The practice accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial providers. Flexible scheduling and telehealth options increase accessibility for busy professionals and families.

Signs Couples May Benefit from Counseling

Couples may consider therapy if they experience:
- Frequent unresolved conflict
- Difficulty communicating
- Loss of emotional connection
- Trust concerns
- Major stressors impacting the relationship

About TheraVault LLC

Founded in 2023, TheraVault LLC is a Powell, Ohio–based behavioral health practice serving individuals, couples, and families across Central Ohio and statewide via telehealth. The practice is built around a secure, confidential therapeutic environment focused on compassionate, evidence-based care.

Couples and individuals seeking relationship counseling in Powell, Ohio, or telehealth therapy anywhere in Ohio can learn more or schedule a consultation at:

https://theravaultllc.com/

Media Contact:
Victoriya Reich, LISW-S
TheraVault LLC
Phone: (614) 555-0198
Email: info@theravaulttherapy.com

You just read:

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


