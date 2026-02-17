NCDA&CS expects to treat spongy (gypsy) moth infestations in seven N.C. counties in 2026

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has identified infestations of spongy moth in seven counties across North Carolina that it anticipates treating in 2026. Residents within the impacted areas were notified by mail in February about these infestations as well as proposed treatments. Information sessions will be held within these communities in March to collect public comments for consideration. Management activities will start as early as April and could continue through June.

The areas to be managed include parts of:

Haywood County -Two blocks, 13,891 acres total. 2,656 male moths trapped in 2024; following treatment in 2025, the trapping count dropped to 637 male moths

Watauga County -A 2,450-acre block. 64 male moths trapped in 2025 indicating a reproducing population

Stokes County -Two blocks, 2,806 acres total. 2,373 male moths trapped in one block in 2025, 20 male moths trapped in the second block.

Rowan County -A 1,404-acre block. 53 male moths trapped in 2025 indicating a reproducing population

Warren County -A 1,069-acre block. 30 male moths trapped in 2025 indicating a reproducing population

Franklin County -A 1,119-acre block. 64 male moths trapped in 2025 indicating a reproducing population

Currituck County -a 1,506-acre block. 437 male moths trapped in 2024. Treatment did not happen in 2025 and trapping captured 850 male moths that year.

“We have a total of nine blocks involving 28,766 acres to manage,” said Emma Schoeppner, NCDA&CS Spongy Moth program manager. “Haywood and Stokes counties each have two blocks that will receive two treatment types. We plan to start Btk treatment during April in Currituck, Stokes, Haywood and Watauga counties. We will then start mating disruption treatment of Haywood, Stokes, Rowan, Warren and Franklin counties in early June, adding or subtracting a few days to cover possible weather delays.”

For more heavily infested areas, low altitude helicopters will disperse Bacillus thuringiensis kurstakii (Btk), a naturally occurring bacteria used to control high populations of spongy moth caterpillars. For areas with smaller infestations, mating disruption will be conducted by low-altitude fixed-wing aircraft dispersing SPLAT Gypsy Moth-Organic infused with the naturally occurring spongy moth pheromone. The pheromone will only affect the spongy moth species and Btk applications will be precisely timed to avoid non-target caterpillar species. These management tactics will not harm humans, plants or pets.

The presence of the pheromone makes male spongy moths unable to follow the natural pheromone scent trails released by the females. This causes a decrease in mating success and reduces the spongy moth population. High-density populations require Btk treatment to be effectively managed. Btk applied to host trees is consumed by the spongy moth caterpillars, activating a caterpillar-specific gut protein that disrupts their ability to feed, ultimately reducing their survival.

Spongy moths feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of foliage, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests and severe weather disruptions. Severe infestations often lead to tree death. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density spongy moth populations, the caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.

NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. These treatments will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

For dates, times and locations of information sessions, see the website linked below.

For more information or to request treatment notification via text or email, visit: https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/plant-industry/plant-protection/entomological-services/Proposed-Spongy-Moth-Management or contact NCDA&CS toll-free at 800-206-9333.

