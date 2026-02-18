Blue Goat Cyber to Sponsor LSI USA ’26 at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, CA

Director of Regulatory Affairs & Compliance, Jordan John, Leading Panel on Building Trust, Value, and Safety Through Strategic Cybersecurity

The MedTech companies that win in this next era won’t just have breakthrough technology. They’ll have breakthrough trust. Cybersecurity is a critical part of building that trust.” — Christian Espinosa, Founder & CEO, Blue Goat Cyber

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber , a leading full-service medical device cybersecurity firm, announces its role as an official Sponsor of LSI USA ’26 , taking place March 16-20, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California. LSI USA convenes the world’s most influential MedTech executives, investors, strategics, and innovators for one of the industry’s most respected global summits.Blue Goat Cyber’s leadership team will be onsite throughout the event, engaging with innovative emerging MedTech companies, venture capital firms, global strategics, and more, focused on navigating FDA cybersecurity expectations, accelerating regulatory submissions, reducing cybersecurity risk, and building trust across global markets.On March 18, Jordan John, Director of Regulatory Affairs & Compliance at Blue Goat Cyber, will lead a featured panel discussion titled: “Cybersecurity as a Competitive Advantage: Building Trust, Value, and Safety.”The session, taking place from 1:30-2:10 pm in the Pacific 2 Ballroom, will explore how MedTech companies can move beyond compliance and position cybersecurity as a strategic differentiator that strengthens regulatory success, enhances investor confidence, protects patient safety, and drives long-term enterprise value.“Supporting LSI USA ’26 puts us at the center of the conversations shaping the future of medical technology,” said John. “Our objective is to partner with innovators to protect patients, earn regulatory confidence, and build security into their products from day one. We look forward to working with leaders across the MedTech ecosystem in Dana Point to raise awareness of mission-critical cybersecurity for cyber devices, and turn proactive cyber planning into a competitive advantage, one that drives trust, accelerates adoption, and strengthens long-term value.”“Every MedTech team we work with is carrying the weight of patient safety, regulatory scrutiny, and years of hard-earned innovation on their shoulders,” added Christian Espinosa, Founder and CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “Our role as a cybersecurity partner is to stand beside them through that journey, bringing clarity, technical depth, and calm leadership when the stakes are highest. We’re proud to be part of LSI USA ’26, and to contribute to a community that’s building the future of healthcare responsibly. We look forward to sponsoring LSI Asia ‘26 in Singapore this June, and LSI Europe ‘26 in Barcelona this September as well.”The Blue Goat Cyber team will also host meetings at its booth on the fifth floor in the Monarch Promenade, and in its Partnering Lounge in the Pacific 3 ballroom, offering attendees the opportunity to discuss practical strategies for:• Avoiding cybersecurity-related FDA delays• Building a defensible Secure Product Development Framework (SPDF)• Scaling cybersecurity programs across multiple devices and global markets• Strengthening postmarket monitoring and vulnerability managementAbout Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in medical device cybersecurity, healthcare cybersecurity, global regulatory submissions (FDA, EU MDR, China NMPA, Japan PMDA, Singapore HSA), and postmarket risk management. Founded by Christian Espinosa, a best-selling author and cybersecurity thought leader, the company helps medical device manufacturers secure their innovations, achieve compliance across markets, and protect patient safety.To schedule a meeting at LSI USA ’26 or book a no-cost Discovery Session , visit www.bluegoatcyber.com

Blue Goat Cyber: Medical Device Cybersecurity Showcase

