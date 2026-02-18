Update No. 1: VSP identifies man who died in Corinth; death no longer considered suspicious

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police identifies man who died in Corinth; death no longer considered suspicious









CORINTH, Vermont (Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026) — An autopsy was completed Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington. The Vermont State Police is able to identify the person who died as Jeremy Kawalec, 25, of Corinth.

The medical examiner determined the cause of Kawalec's death was "gunshot wound to head," and the manner of death is listed as pending. Further investigation by detectives into this incident has determined that the death is not suspicious.

VSP has no additional information to share regarding this case.

***Initial news release, 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Orange County town of Corinth.





The investigation began at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, when police received a 911 call reporting a domestic altercation at a home on Richardson Road. A state trooper responded and located a man unresponsive inside the residence. Emergency medical services personnel subsequently pronounced the man deceased on scene. The death is considered suspicious.





VSP's preliminary investigation indicates this incident arose from a dispute involving people who knew each another. Everyone associated with this matter is accounted for, and there is no identified danger to the public.





The victim's body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The state police will release the identity of the deceased man following further investigation and notification of his relatives.





This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.





VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.









