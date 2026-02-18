Gurnee Hotel Launches Inaugural Bridal Expo With $50,000 Wedding Giveaway

50k Wedding Giveaway from The Ten Hotel

Live Drawing on March 8 Will Award One Couple a Fully Planned Wedding and Reception

This giveaway reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and marks an exciting new chapter for The Ten Hotel as a wedding destination.” — Nicole Khayat, CMO and Partner, The Ten Hotel

GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ten Hotel will host its inaugural Bridal Expo on March 8 at its Property at 6161 W Grand Ave., Gurnee, IL 60031.The centerpiece of the event is a live drawing in which one engaged couple will receive a complete wedding and reception package valued at $50,000.The package includes a ceremony on the hotel's terrace, officiant services, photography, and a photo booth, DJ and entertainment, florals, a cocktail hour with open bar, a dinner reception with buffet, and wedding cake, a champagne toast, a dance floor and lighting, a bridal suite with a two-night hotel stay, hair and makeup services, bridal attire, a groom's tuxedo, jewelry, and a $250 rehearsal dinner credit at the hotel's on-site restaurant. More than a dozen local vendors have partnered with the hotel to provide the services."This giveaway reflects our commitment to the communities we serve and marks an exciting new chapter for The Ten Hotel as a wedding destination," said Nicole Khayat, CMO and partner of The Ten Hotel. "We have assembled an outstanding group of local vendors to deliver a wedding experience that any couple would be proud of."Couples may pre-register online at thetengurnee.com/wedding-giveaway or sign up in person at the Bridal Expo on March 8. All entrants must complete their entry in person at the Expo to be eligible for the drawing. Entrants must be 21 or older, engaged, and legally eligible to marry in the state of Illinois. One entry per couple is permitted. No purchase is necessary.The Bridal Expo is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local wedding vendors, tour the venue, and watch the live drawing. Event details are available at facebook.com/share/1BySpYbZoQ About The Ten HotelThe Ten Hotel is a hotel and event venue located in Gurnee, Illinois, midway between downtown Chicago and downtown Milwaukee. The property offers accommodations, dining, and event spaces for weddings, corporate functions, and social gatherings. For more information, visit thetenhotel.com No purchase necessary to enter or win. All entries must be completed in person at the Bridal Expo on March 8, 2026. Entrants must be 21 years of age or older, engaged, and legally eligible to marry in Illinois. Limit one entry per couple. Void where prohibited. Official rules are available at thetengurnee.com/wedding-giveaway-official-rules.

