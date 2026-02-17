Submit Release
Attorney General Dan Rayfield Issues Statement on Dismissal of Federal Appeal in National Guard Case

Statements from Attorney General Dan Rayfield

“This is a win for Oregon, and it shows that no one is above the law. The federal government didn’t have a case – facts mattered. Our communities won’t be treated as a testing ground for unchecked federal power. Judge Immergut’s injunction stands, and we’ll keep defending Oregon’s laws, our values, and the safety of our cities – and if the government tries to overstep, we won’t hesitate to go back to court.”

