LANDMARK VICTORY: USPTO Dismisses All Trademark Challenges WITH PREJUDICE for Mrs. Earth® | Ms. Earth® | Mrs. USA Earth™

Landmark Victory for Mrs. Earth Org

USPTO dismisses all trademark challenges with prejudice, securing Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, and Mrs. USA Earth™.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mrs Earth® platform proudly announces a decisive legal victory following final rulings issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB), resolving multiple trademark proceedings in favor of the organization and its protected brands.

After years of legal challenges and uncertainty, the TTAB has formally dismissed — with prejudice — the trademark actions involving the Earth family of marks, including:

•The petitions for cancellation against Mrs. Earth® and Ms. Earth®

Cancellation Proceeding No. 92079538

Cancellation Proceeding No. 92079549

•The opposition to Mrs. USA Earth™

Opposition Proceeding No. 91290963

Opposition Proceeding No. 91292741

•Additional related and consolidated proceedings

A dismissal with prejudice represents a final adjudication, meaning the claims cannot be refiled and the matters are permanently closed.

“This ruling marks a defining milestone for our organization,” said Mykhael Michaels, Founder of the

Mrs. Earth® international pageant platform. “For years, we have remained steadfast in protecting the integrity, legacy, and future of the Earth Pageant brands. The Board’s decisions confirm the strength and legitimacy of our trademarks, including Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, and Mrs. USA Earth™.”

Founded in 2007 and operating globally under its signature “Glamorously Green™” mission, the Earth platform is recognized for empowering women, promoting environmental advocacy, and cultivating leadership on an international stage. The resolution of these proceedings reinforces the organization’s exclusive brand rights and its ability to continue expanding its titles and programming worldwide with legal clarity and confidence.

Notably, the Board’s orders clarified that the consolidated cancellation proceedings were denied with prejudice and that the opposition proceedings related to Mrs. USA Earth™ were dismissed, further securing the legal standing and protection of the Earth Pageant platform’s intellectual property portfolio.

“This has never been just about names,” Michaels added. “It has always been about safeguarding a global platform, our directors, delegates, partners, sponsors and the legacy we have built over nearly two decades.”

With these rulings now finalized, the Earth pageant organization confirms that its trademarks, titles, and legacy brands — including Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth™, and Ms. USA Earth™ — are legally protected and secured as it moves forward with renewed clarity and strength.

Organizations, brands, and media partners interested in sponsorship, advertising, or partnership opportunities with the Earth Pageant platform are invited to connect directly with the organization for collaboration and engagement opportunities.

About the Earth Platform

Established in 2007, the Earth platform includes Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth™, Ms. USA Earth™, and affiliated titles dedicated to global empowerment, sustainability, leadership, and environmental advocacy through its signature “Glamorously Green™” mission. The organization operates internationally with directors, delegates, and partners across multiple regions worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mrs. Earth Organization

Email: Info@mrsearthepageant.com

Website: www.MrsEarth.tv

Phone: 219 BEAUTY 1 (219 232 8891)

Attorney Information:

REXFORD BRABSON

T-REX LAW, P.C.

7040 AVENIDA ENCINAS, #104-333

CARLSBAD CA UNITED STATES , 92011

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.