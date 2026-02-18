Laws Whiskey House Wins Multiple Honors at 2026 World Whiskies Awards

At this year’s ceremony, Laws Whiskey House was recognized in the prestigious Icons of Whisky America Awards.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laws Whiskey House is proud to announce major wins at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards, held February 12 in Louisville, Kentucky. The ceremony took place at the historic The Brown Hotel and brought together leaders from across the whiskey industry to celebrate excellence in craft and innovation.

At this year’s ceremony, Laws Whiskey House was recognized in the prestigious Icons of Whisky America Awards, which honor the people, places, and products shaping the future of American whiskey. The Icons of Whisky awards highlight the passion, dedication, and behind-the-scenes work that drive the industry forward.

Laws Whiskey House received the following honors:

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

Highly Commended – Visitor Attraction Team of the Year

“These awards are a testament to the extraordinary village of people behind Laws Whiskey House” said Founder Al Laws “From our production crew to our hospitality and marketing team, every individual plays a role in creating an authentic, welcoming, and world-class whiskey experience.”

Since opening The Sanctuary in December 2024, Laws Whiskey House has significantly expanded its guest experience offerings. While the distillery has been producing award winning Colorado whiskey since 2011, The Sanctuary marks a new era of hospitality and community engagement.

The expansion introduced a world-class cocktail lounge, a reimagined distillery tour program, and a robust calendar of monthly events designed to engage both whiskey connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

A must-visit destination in Denver for locals and visitors, The Sanctuary features the iconic Whiskey Church, where every tour begins. With hand-built wooden pews and two-story Gothic windows, the space sets the stage for an immersive journey into the art of whiskey-making.

Tours continue across the courtyard by the grain silos, through the production facility, and conclude with an intimate guided tasting at the sensory tasting bar. Guests can also ascend a spiral staircase—designed to mirror the inside of a whiskey barrel—to reach the second-floor cocktail lounge. There, floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping mountain views complement an expertly curated cocktail program that highlights the depth and versatility of Laws whiskeys.

The Visitor Center offers bottle sales, exclusive merchandise, and access to tours, serving as a gateway to the full Laws Whiskey experience.

About Laws Whiskey House

Founded in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is dedicated to crafting distinctive Colorado whiskey using heirloom grains and traditional production methods. With a steadfast commitment to quality, transparency, and community, Laws continues to push the boundaries of American whiskey while honoring its roots.

The 2026 Icons of Whisky America Awards recognize the very best contributors to the American whiskey industry. For Laws Whiskey House, these honors reinforce a mission that has guided the distillery since its founding: to create exceptional whiskey and unforgettable experiences.

For more information, to book a tour, or to learn more about The Sanctuary at Laws Whiskey House, visit lawswhiskeyhouse.com

