Principium Psychiatry Expands National Footprint with New Locations as Demand for Psychiatric Care Continues to Rise

Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, founder and medical director of Principium Psychiatry

Principium Psychiatry, a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric and mental health services, has opened four new offices including one in Los Angeles

Our expansion reflects a commitment not only to growth, but to advancing how mental health care is delivered, grounded in clinical research, compassion, and long-term outcomes.” — Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, M.D.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Principium Psychiatry , a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric and mental health services, has solidified its national presence with new offices in Santa Monica, Calif.; Westhampton Beach, N.Y.; Garden City, N.Y.; and Boca Raton, Fla.Reflecting the growing demand for accessible, evidence-based psychiatric care nationwide, Principium’s locations now include:• Santa Monica, Calif.: 2222 Santa Monica Blvd.• West Hampton Beach, N.Y.: 12 Oak St.• Garden City, N.Y.: 300 Garden City Plaza, Suite 312• Boca Raton, Fla.: 1489 W. Palmetto Park Road, Suite 410 (opening soon)• New York City (Midtown): 110 E 42nd St., Suite 1810• New York City (Downtown): 26 Broadway, Suite 1103• Greenwich, Conn.: 4 Dearfield Dr., Unit 203Led by founder and medical director Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, MD, Principium Psychiatry has experienced sustained growth as more patients seek comprehensive treatment for mood and anxiety disorders, trauma-related conditions, attention disorders, and treatment-resistant depression. The practice’s expansion comes at a time when psychiatric demand is increasing across both urban and suburban communities, driven by heightened awareness, reduced stigma, and the need for more specialized care options.“We are seeing a clear and sustained increase in the number of individuals seeking psychiatric support,” said Dr. Cohen, a board-certified forensic and clinical psychiatrist. “Expanding our physical footprint allows us to meet patients where they are and provide timely, high-quality care that is personalized to each individual’s needs.”Principium Psychiatry offers an integrated clinical model that combines psychotherapy, medication management, and advanced treatment options. In addition to traditional psychiatric services, the practice provides access to innovative therapies such as Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP), as well as other emerging interventions for patients who have not responded to conventional treatments.“As psychiatric medicine continues to evolve, it’s essential that patients have access to both established and innovative treatment options,” Dr. Cohen added. “Our expansion reflects a commitment not only to growth, but to advancing how mental health care is delivered, grounded in clinical research, compassion, and long-term outcomes.”With multiple new locations now open and an additional office on the horizon, Principium Psychiatry remains focused on expanding access to comprehensive mental health care while maintaining the individualized, evidence-based approach that has defined the practice since its founding.About Dr. Ziv Cohen, M.D.Dr. Cohen is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in the treatment of depression, anxiety, and trauma-related disorders. A frequent speaker and published researcher, Dr. Cohen has been at the forefront of integrating evidence-based innovations into psychiatric practice while advocating for the highest standards of patient safety and clinical oversight.About Principium PsychiatryFounded by Dr. Ziv E. Cohen, M.D., an established clinician and forensic psychiatrist, Principium Psychiatry specializes in the comprehensive treatment of mood and anxiety disorders. With locations in New York, Los Angeles, Connecticut and Florida, Principium offers numerous types of treatments tailored to each individual’s needs, including psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, TMS, and ketamine therapy. For more information, visit www.principiumpsychiatry.com

