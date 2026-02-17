Supporting Resilient, Inclusive, Smart, and Sustainable Airports - 2025 Results Report

17 February 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – In line with the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026-2035), UNITAR’s Airports Global Training Programme aims to support governments and institutions in strengthen transport systems through effective training, innovation, and cross-sectoral partnerships.

With passenger numbers projected to double by 2040 and only 42% of the world's 150 busiest airports currently aligned with Sustainable Development Goals, the report underscores the urgency of embedding smart technologies, disaster resilience, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability into airport systems globally.

Structured around four interconnected training pillars: Smart, Resilient, Inclusive, and Sustainable airports - the Airports Global Training Programme is delivered in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and specialized CIFAL centres in Atlanta, Mérida, Miami, and York that serve as regional hubs for implementation.