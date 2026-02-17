Governor’s Prosperity Council Convenes in Central Oregon, Launches Statewide Engagement

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek’sProsperity Council (Council) convened its second meeting in Redmond, Oregon. The Council began the day with a tour of BASX, an industry leader in manufacturing high-efficiency data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, custom HVAC systems, and modular solutions. The Council then convened a business roundtable at the headquarters of Redmond-based homebuilder Hayden Homes with Central Oregon companies to hear directly from local employers about actions Oregon should take to foster economic prosperity and growth. The day concluded with a briefing on the state’s revenue forecast and economic outlook, followed by a discussion.

“Oregon’s prosperity is not a given. We have to act with intention to be more competitive,” Governor Kotek said. “That’s exactly what the Council has been charged to do, and today’s meeting helps us to understand the perspectives of Central Oregon.”

"Seeing firsthand how companies like BASX are manufacturing here in Oregon demonstrates the caliber of businesses we can attract and grow in this state. The business leaders we heard from today were clear about what's working and what needs to change. This Council is committed to translating their real-world experiences into practical policy recommendations that will make Oregon more competitive," Renée James, Co-Chair, said.

"Central Oregon's business community showed us that economic prosperity isn't one-size-fits-all. That's exactly why we're taking this Council on the road and opening up engagement statewide. We need to hear from businesses, workers, and communities in every corner of Oregon to build a strategy that creates shared prosperity across our entire state," Curtis Robinhold, Co-Chair, said.

The Council has launched statewide engagement through an online statewide survey and additional tools for engagement, aimed at creating opportunities for Oregonians from every corner of the state to share their insights, experiences and ideas about the state’s economic future. The feedback will help shape and guide the Council’s work. Engagement tools are available on the Council’s website: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/policies/Pages/Prosperity-Council.aspx

A photo of members of the Governor's Prosperity Council meeting at Hayden Homes can be found here. Names of council members can be found on the Governor's Prosperity Council website here.

