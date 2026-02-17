Governor Kotek, Mayor Wilson Support Legal Effort to Protect Oregonians’ Rights, Call for Accountability and Rule of Law

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a joint statement in support of litigation brought forward by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon with supportive arguments and evidence from Attorney General Dan Rayfield and the City of Portland citing unlawful use of force against protesters by federal officers:

“Oregonians have the right to peacefully protest without fear of violence or intimidation from the government. Everyone in this country should be deeply alarmed by the evidence presented in this case: federal agents repeatedly deploying tear gas and force against peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland.

“The lawsuit lays out what community members, journalists, and local leaders have been saying for months. The ongoing actions of federal agents undermine constitutional rights, erode public trust, and escalate tensions in our communities rather than protect public safety.

“We stand with Attorney General Rayfield in calling for accountability and immediate action to stop these violations of Oregonians’ First Amendment rights. No one is above the law, including federal agencies operating in our state.

“We will continue to speak out, pursue every legal avenue available, and defend the rights and safety of people in Oregon. Our state will not tolerate the use of violence to silence peaceful expression.”

