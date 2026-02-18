GekoGear Introduces Aegis 110 and 400 Body Cams to Help Civilians Document Public Encounters and Protect Their Rights

Aegis 110 Body Cam Aegis 400 Body Cam Aegis 110 Body Cam Night Vision Aegis 400 Body Cam WiFi Aegis 110 Body Cam Loop Recording

From Easy-to-Use 1080p HD to Advanced 4K UHD with GPS and Wi-Fi, the Lineup Expands Civilian Body Cameras for Transparency and Personal Protection

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public demonstrations increase nationwide and immigration enforcement activity remains a concern for many communities, GekoGear today announced the availability of two body-worn cameras designed to help civilians safely and responsibly document interactions in public spaces: the Aegis 110 1080p HD Body Cam and the Aegis 400 4K UHD Body Cam Originally developed for professional and security use, the Aegis line brings law-enforcement-grade functionality to everyday individuals who want a reliable, hands-free way to record events as they unfold. The Aegis 110 offers a simple, accessible solution for everyday users at $149.99, while the Aegis 400, priced at $269.99, delivers advanced features including 4K video, GPS, Wi-Fi app connectivity, and expanded storage for those who want a more powerful personal documentation tool. Both products are available for purchase directly on the GekoGear website.“Body cameras are no longer limited to police and security professionals,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “In today’s environment, everyday people want a practical way to document what they experience, protect their rights, and maintain an objective record, especially during public gatherings or situations where tensions may be high. With Aegis 110 and Aegis 400, we’re giving people options that fit both basic and more advanced needs.”Aegis 110: Simple, Reliable Hands-Free RecordingBuilt for real-world public use, the Aegis 110 records 1080p Full HD video at 30 frames per second with a 110-degree wide-angle lens, capturing broad scenes and key details without requiring a phone to be held up or unlocked. With one-touch operation, users can begin recording instantly.Key features include:- Continuous, hands-free capture: Loop recording and up to 10 hours of battery life allow the camera to run unobtrusively, automatically overwriting older footage so critical moments aren’t missed.- Clear evidence in any condition: Infrared night vision effective up to 10 feet in total darkness, a built-in flashlight, and integrated audio recording ensure usable footage during evening rallies or low-light encounters.- Durable, outdoor-ready design: An IP65 water-resistant housing protects against rain and rough conditions common at outdoor events.- Privacy and control: Password protection helps secure recorded files, while USB transfer allows users to quickly back up or share footage with legal counsel, journalists, or civil rights organizations if needed.Aegis 400: Advanced 4K Documentation with Connectivity and SecurityFor users who want more powerful capabilities, the Aegis 400 4K UHD Body Cam delivers ultra-high-resolution video along with professional-grade features designed for more demanding documentation needs. The Aegis 400 records in 4K, includes built-in GPS and Wi-Fi for app-based control and file management, and features an IP67-rated rugged design for use in harsher outdoor conditions.Additional Aegis 400 highlights include 128GB of onboard storage, infrared lighting for low-light recording, and password-protected files to help ensure sensitive footage remains secure. With its combination of image quality, connectivity, and durability, the Aegis 400 is designed for users who want a more advanced, future-proof personal documentation tool.Supporting Transparency and AccountabilityFederal courts have repeatedly affirmed that individuals have a First Amendment right to record law enforcement in public spaces, including federal agents, so long as they do not interfere with official duties. While bystander smartphone videos can be blocked, interrupted, or limited by angle, a discreet body-worn camera provides a continuous, first-person record of events.Footage from personal body cameras has increasingly played a role in documenting enforcement actions, clarifying disputed accounts, and supporting legal or public review. In environments where trust in official narratives may be strained, independent documentation can serve as an important safeguard.Designed to Document ResponsiblyCompact and easy to clip or mount to clothing, the Aegis 110 and Aegis 400 are intended to support lawful, responsible recording in public settings. Whether attending a peaceful demonstration, observing a public enforcement action, or simply wanting a reliable personal record, these devices provide individuals with practical tools for transparency and self-protection.Press kit with images: HERE About GekoGearGekoGear, an Adesso brand, is a leading innovator in automotive and lifestyle technology, dedicated to creating products that enhance convenience, safety, and performance for consumers worldwide. With a focus on quality and innovation, GekoGear continues to deliver solutions that empower users to live confidently on the go.

