Artefact Partners with Impact Climate Technologies to Launch ImpactIQ™ AI Platform Transforming Commercial HVAC Bidding

Artefact and ICT launch ImpactIQ™, ICT’s proprietary AI-powered takeoff platform that streamlines estimating and supports higher-value client engagement

Co-creating a solution that combines ICT’s industry data and expertise with advanced AI capabilities transformed a bottleneck into a scalable platform that delivers immediate business value.” — Abdul Zamerli, Senior Partner, AI & Strategy at Artefact

NEW YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact , the global leader in designing data and AI solutions to positively impact people and organizations, announced a strategic collaboration with Impact Climate Technologies (ICT), one of the most prominent and influential distributors in the commercial HVAC industry, to launch ImpactIQ™, a proprietary, end-to-end AI platform developed exclusively for ICT.Purpose-built to streamline and modernize the pricing and bidding process, ImpactIQ™ automates takeoff generation during the earliest stages of construction projects, historically one of the most time-intensive and capacity-constraining phases of HVAC estimating. The platform is being deployed within ICT’s operations, supporting internal estimating and pricing workflows, enabling faster bid turnaround and greater consistency while allowing teams to focus on delivering the right solutions for the right clients.ImpactIQ™ was co-developed through close collaboration between Artefact and ICT, bringing together Artefact’s deep data science and AI engineering capabilities with ICT’s operational expertise. ICT played a central role in defining requirements, shaping workflows, and guiding system design.Unlike off-the-shelf automation tools, the platform was architected specifically around ICT’s operational standards, growth strategy, and commitment to improving service, responsiveness, and long-term value for clients.As a market-leading commercial HVAC distributor, ICT was uniquely positioned to contribute thousands of proprietary data points drawn from decades of completed projects and estimating history across its network. This depth and scale of real-world data enabled the AI models underlying ImpactIQ™ to be trained on authentic industry conditions, symbol standards, and project complexity, resulting in higher accuracy, greater consistency, and increased confidence among estimating teams.“From the outset, this engagement was about building something truly differentiated for ICT,” said Abdul Zamerli, Senior Partner, AI & Strategy at Artefact. “By co-creating a solution that combines ICT’s unmatched industry data and operational expertise with advanced AI capabilities, we transformed a manual bottleneck into a scalable, proprietary platform that delivers immediate business value and long-term competitive advantage.”“ImpactIQ™ represents how we think about innovation at ICT,” said John Moon, CEO of Impact Climate Technologies. “We are constantly looking for ways to streamline our processes so our teams can focus on what matters most, delivering smarter solutions and better service to our clients. By working closely with Artefact to design a platform tailored specifically to our business, we’ve created a proprietary capability that strengthens our operations today and positions us for continued growth in the future.”Prior to partnering with Artefact, ICT relied on a largely manual takeoff process that limited the number of projects estimators could support. Today, ImpactIQ™ enables faster, more consistent pricing while freeing teams to spend more time collaborating with clients, providing real-time support, and delivering higher-value advisory services.ImpactIQ™ combines advanced image recognition, blueprint intelligence, and generative AI to streamline HVAC construction bidding. Core capabilities include:• AI-driven symbol and label detection: Image recognition models trained on ICT’s proprietary data detect and count HVAC symbols across complex blueprint PDFs with speed and precision.• Blueprint intelligence and GenAI “chat with blueprint”: Automated segmentation of specifications, schedules, and notes, with the ability to query technical and scope details directly from drawings.• End-to-end workflow integration: Seamless deployment within ICT’s existing business systems to drive adoption, operational efficiency, and real-time responsiveness.Looking ahead, ICT has active plans to expand ImpactIQ™ through ongoing upgrades and additional capabilities, extending the platform’s scope to support broader estimating, project intelligence, and client-facing use cases, reinforcing ICT’s commitment to continuous improvement and investment in proprietary technology that streamlines operations while strengthening client relationships.This strategic collaboration underscores Artefact’s ability to deliver AI solutions that generate tangible, measurable business impact, and ICT’s continued industry leadership.For Artefact, this collaboration demonstrates how co-created, industry-specific AI platforms can drive durable impact when built around real operational needs.About ArtefactArtefact is a global leader in data and AI consulting, dedicated to designing AI solutions that positively impact people and organizations. Built on deep data science expertise and cutting-edge AI technologies, Artefact delivers end-to-end AI projects at scale across industries, helping organizations unlock value across their entire value chain.About Impact Climate TechnologiesImpact Climate Technologies (ICT) is a premier HVAC holding company dedicated to uniting top-tier companies to drive innovation and excellence through collaboration. Committed to preserving the unique cultures and values of its affiliates, ICT provides them with access to assets, operational and sales support, and industry-leading resources. By fostering a network of HVAC experts with decades of experience, ICT empowers its affiliates to grow, succeed, and deliver cutting-edge solutions.ICT is an Ardian portfolio company. Ardian is a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising $150 billion in assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally. For more information, visit impactclimatetechnologies.com and www.ardian.com

