Homesage.ai Achieves More Accurate Investment Insights for Real Estate Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced that its AI-powered property analytics platform has expanded coverage to more than 150 million U.S. residential properties, up from 140 million.

The data expansion strengthens every product in the company's ecosystem, including Full Property Reports, Investment Property Search, and its suite of over 20 Real Estate APIs.

Real estate professionals depend on comprehensive, up-to-date data to make confident investment decisions. Gaps in property coverage can lead to incomplete analyses, missed opportunities, and inaccurate valuations, particularly in secondary markets and rural areas where data availability has traditionally been limited.

"Broader coverage means our AI models work with richer data, which directly improves the accuracy of every valuation, investment score, and rental estimate we deliver," said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. "This milestone reflects our commitment to building the most complete AI-driven property intelligence platform in the country."

The expanded dataset enhances the platform's core AI capabilities across all 50 states, including:

1- Investment Potential Scores that rate properties as Good, High, or Excellent based on AI-powered profitability analysis

2- Renovation Cost Estimates powered by computer vision models that analyze property images to deliver data-driven project budgets

3- Price Flexibility Scores that evaluate seller motivation and listing price flexibility

4- Short-Term (Airbnb) and Long-Term Rental ROI projections with detailed cash flow, cap rate, and cash-on-cash calculations

5- AI-powered Comps that deliver instant, accurate comparable sales for faster due diligence

Homesage.ai's platform continuously collects and processes data hourly, ensuring users have access to the most up-to-date information available.

The company's Full Property Reports generate comprehensive investment analysis in seconds, featuring an interactive "what-if" engine that allows users to model four distinct investment scenarios: Flip, Primary Residence, Long-Term Rental, and Short-Term Rental (Airbnb), and adjust inputs like renovation budgets to see real-time impact on profitability.

The data expansion also benefits developers and PropTech firms integrating Homesage.ai's Real Estate APIs, which now return richer results across endpoints covering property data, investment analysis, property condition assessments, bulk property information, and more.

About HomeSage.ai

HomeSage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

