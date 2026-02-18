From #1 New York Times bestselling author Leigh Bardugo comes a new Grishaverse short story

A mystery told through found documents and set after the events of Crooked Kingdom.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insight Editions and Leigh Bardugo are pleased to announce the launch of Six of Crows: A Darker Shore: Letters from Ketterdam , a special short story sequel to Leigh Bardugo’s internationally bestselling Six of Crows duology, publishing Summer 2026.In the years since the violent upheaval caused by the auction of Kuwei Yul-Bo, the merchants of Ketterdam have been under attack. Secret businesses exposed. Ships sunk. Slavers hunted as they once hunted their victims. All the work of a mysterious sea captain and her ship, the Wraith. Now, two investigators meet to uncover the truth behind the latest disaster: a massacre on an island off the shores of Ketterdam. Among the evidence collected is private correspondence between notorious crime boss Kaz Brekker and an anonymous sailor aboard the Wraith known only as “I.”Follow along with the lead investigator as he tries to piece together how such a disaster transpired, and explore the Grishaverse like never before with new illustrations by E.K. Belsher, original music composed by E. Aaron Wilson, and in-world collectible items such as a frameable cloth pirate flag, a sticker, and four souvenir playing cards.About the AuthorLeigh Bardugo is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Familiar, The Invisible Parade, and the Ninth House series. She is also the creator of the Grishaverse (now a Netflix original series) which spans the Shadow and Bone trilogy, the Six of Crows duology, the King of Scars duology—and much more. Her short fiction has appeared in multiple anthologies including The Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy. She lives in Los Angeles and is an associate fellow of Pauli Murray College at Yale University.About Insight EditionsInsight Editions pushes the boundaries of creativity, design, and production with award-winning books and collectibles. From collaborations with innovators like James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro to partnerships with global brands including Dune, Wicked, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, Beetlejuice, Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, and Amblin Entertainment, Insight Editions creates stories and experiences for fans, readers, and seekers of all ages that transcend the page. The dynamic catalog ranges from pop culture to photography to cooking to nature conservation to limited editions, collectors’ editions, and luxury popular culture products. Learn more at insighteditions.com.

