Healthier Generation CEO Kathy Higgins to Retire After Seven Years of Dedicated Service

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation (“Healthier Generation”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Kathy Higgins will retire effective June 30, 2026. Since becoming CEO in 2019, Higgins has guided Healthier Generation through significant growth and transformation, strengthening programs, supporting schools nationwide, and positioning the organization for long-term impact.Highlights of her tenure include guiding schools through the COVID‑19 pandemic with timely resources, guidance, and hands-on support to protect students and staff; shepherding a historic $15 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest in the organization’s history; onboarding The Walking Classroom , an award-winning podcast-based program integrating movement and learning; and celebrating Healthier Generation’s 20th anniversary by announcing a Commitment to Action at the 2025 Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting, with a goal of recognizing 5,000 of America’s Healthiest Schools by 2030.“Kathy has led Healthier Generation with clarity, integrity, and unwavering commitment to students, schools, and communities,” says Mary Ann Bauman, MD, chair of the Board of Directors. “Through periods of challenge and opportunity alike, she ensured the organization remained focused on its mission. We are deeply grateful for her leadership and the strong foundation she leaves for the future.”Higgins will remain in her role through June 2026, providing continued leadership and working closely with the Board to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of strategic initiatives.“Leading Healthier Generation has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” says Higgins. “I am proud of what we’ve accomplished with our dedicated staff, partners, and school communities. Together, we’ve made meaningful progress, and I’m excited to see the organization build on this momentum in the years ahead.”Prior to joining Healthier Generation, Higgins spent more than 30 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, where she led public health engagement, corporate communications, community relations, and corporate affairs. In 2000, she launched the Blue Cross NC Foundation and, as its president and CEO, oversaw unprecedented growth, including the strategic investment of over $150 million into North Carolina communities through more than 1,000 grants supporting health, nutrition, physical activity, and nonprofit capacity-building.Among her many honors and distinctions, she has been named both an Eisenhower Fellow and a Fulbright Senior Scholar, roles through which she studied health care and philanthropy in New Zealand and Australia. She is also a graduate of Leadership North Carolina, Class X. In addition to her professional achievements, Higgins is a dedicated community leader who has served on numerous state and national boards, including the Governor’s Council for Early Childhood Development. She has been recognized by Diversity Journal as a “Women Worth Watching” award winner, is the former chair of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, and has contributed her leadership to the boards of the Triangle Area YMCA and the Underwood Foundation.About Alliance for a Healthier GenerationAlliance for a Healthier Generation is a leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equitable whole child health by creating healthier school environments. Since 2005, we’ve partnered with over 58,000 school communities across all 50 states, reaching more than 31.5 million young people. Learn more and join the movement at HealthierGeneration.org.

