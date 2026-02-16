Ethiopia: “We can finally stop worrying about our next meal” – conflict-affected farmers in North Wollo, Amhara

Dinkayehu Mamo, farmer and single mother of three - Ayina Bugna Woreda, Amhara region. Photo: Fikeradis Zewdu-ICRC

Dinkayehu Mamo, a mother of three heading her household in Dariya village, Ayina Bugna Woreda, explained the challenges she faced before receiving ICRC’s support: “It has always been a struggle to meet our daily needs. But now, I can provide for my children, and I no longer worry about where the next meal will come from.”

Another beneficiary, Alem Molla, who resides in Dibko village of Lasta Woreda, also expressed appreciation for the support. “Just looking at my containers gives me satisfaction and peace,” she said. “Knowing that I already have quality seeds for the next season is a huge relief. This year, I can finally feed my family without worrying about our next meal.” Receiving teff seeds and fertilizers on time and reaping a bountiful harvest has improved her family’s food security and restored a sense of stability and hope for the future.

Alem Molla, farmer and mother of four - Lasta Woreda, Amhara region. Photo: Fikeradis Zewdu-ICRC

Assefa Negash is a farmer from Ayina Michael village in Bugna Woreda. His smile reflected an overwhelming sense of achievement, as he said:

In the past, I could harvest no more than four sacks of crops. But with ICRC’s assistance, my yield has now tripled, reaching over twelve sacks”.