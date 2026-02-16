Ethiopia: “We can finally stop worrying about our next meal” – conflict-affected farmers in North Wollo, Amhara
Dinkayehu Mamo, a mother of three heading her household in Dariya village, Ayina Bugna Woreda, explained the challenges she faced before receiving ICRC’s support: “It has always been a struggle to meet our daily needs. But now, I can provide for my children, and I no longer worry about where the next meal will come from.”
Another beneficiary, Alem Molla, who resides in Dibko village of Lasta Woreda, also expressed appreciation for the support. “Just looking at my containers gives me satisfaction and peace,” she said. “Knowing that I already have quality seeds for the next season is a huge relief. This year, I can finally feed my family without worrying about our next meal.” Receiving teff seeds and fertilizers on time and reaping a bountiful harvest has improved her family’s food security and restored a sense of stability and hope for the future.
Assefa Negash is a farmer from Ayina Michael village in Bugna Woreda. His smile reflected an overwhelming sense of achievement, as he said:
In the past, I could harvest no more than four sacks of crops. But with ICRC’s assistance, my yield has now tripled, reaching over twelve sacks”.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.