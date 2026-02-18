New National Survey Shows Strong Appetite for Advocacy Engagement

Beekeeper Group research reveals Americans value local calls to action, expect follow-up, and believe engagement makes a difference

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are far more willing to engage in advocacy than conventional wisdom suggests, and they expect organizations to meet them with smarter, more strategic outreach.That is the central finding of a new national survey report released today by Beekeeper Group, an award-winning Washington, DC strategic communications and public affairs agency. Conducted December 10–22, 2025, among 1,000 U.S. voters with a margin of error of ±3.1%, the research provides a comprehensive look at how Americans respond to advocacy calls to action.The data reveals a public that is responsive, motivated, and expecting sustained engagement:- 76% of voters say they have taken action after being asked to do so- 72% believe actions like signing petitions or contacting elected officials make a difference- 80% say they have conducted additional research after being asked to act- 78% expect to hear from organizations again after taking action, and 62% say they want follow-upBetween 73% and 84% of people say they are likely to respond to requests that come through personal outreach, email, or text communication.The findings also show that voters are most likely to act on issues with local or state-level impact, reinforcing the importance of connecting national messaging to tangible community outcomes.“This research shows a shift in how advocacy works,” said Alex Dickinson, Managing Director of Beekeeper Group. “Action is becoming the starting point, not the finish line. Americans will engage when they are asked, but organizations need the structure and strategy to keep people with them after that first step.”The full report, The Future of Advocacy, is available at beekeepergroup.com/futureofadvocacy . Organizations may also request a briefing to review the findings and discuss strategic implications for their specific industry.Beekeeper Edge Is ComingThe survey findings also mark the beginning of a new chapter for the firm.In response to the evolving advocacy landscape highlighted in the research, Beekeeper Group will soon introduce Beekeeper Edge, a senior advisory service designed to help organizations define strategy early, align communications and advocacy efforts across states and audiences, and move with clarity from planning to execution.“The edge is in the planning,” Dickinson said. “Engagement is not the problem. Clarity and strategy are. Beekeeper Edge will help organizations set direction at the outset and ensure that communications and advocacy efforts move in sequence, not in silos.”More details on Beekeeper Edge will be announced in the coming weeks.##Beekeeper Group is a Washington, DC-based strategic communications and public affairs firm, specializing in issue advocacy. Since 2010, we’ve partnered with associations, nonprofits, and corporations to drive grassroots action, public affairs influence, and policy impact. Our mission is simple: We help you reach the right people, with the right message, at the right moment.

