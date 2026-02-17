Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation Named Festival Presenter of 2026 Annapolis Film Festival and Annapolis Film Society

The Annapolis Film Festival takes place March 26-29, 2026 - 4 days - 70+ films - parties - panels 2026 Festival Presenter Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation Named "One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annapolis Film Festival proudly announces that the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation will serve as the Festival Presenter of the 2026 Annapolis Film Festival and the Annapolis Film Society, marking a continued and deeply valued partnership rooted in community, creativity, and cultural impact.The 2026 Annapolis Film Festival will take place March 26–29th, bringing filmmakers, artists, and audiences together in historic downtown Annapolis for four vibrant days of cinema, conversation, and connection. This year’s theme, “The Heartbeat of Film,” celebrates the pulse of storytelling—the emotion, energy, and human connection that make film a living, breathing art form.“The Heartbeat of Film” reflects the unmistakable vibe of the Annapolis Film Festival: intimate yet electric, thoughtful yet joyful. It honors the moments when audiences lean forward in their seats, filmmakers share their truths, and conversations spill out of theaters into the streets, cafés, and waterfront spaces of Annapolis. It’s where film doesn’t just play—it resonates.Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation, based in Annapolis, MD, is a non-profit, grant-making family foundation founded in 2021. The Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation has supported a wide range of nonprofit organizations that reflect this spirit and their faith-based initiatives, including programs like Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Estuary, Grace Bomb, Young Life Anne Arundel County, and the Annapolis Film Festival & Annapolis Film Society. According to the Gieses, "We believe in providing grants that empower community programs and social initiatives with lasting impact. For us, generosity and giving are more than just values. They are a calling, a mission, a way to bring hope where it is needed most. Through our foundation, we can build stronger families, resilient communities, and brighter futures. We invest in people and ideas to change the world.”Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation’s significant grant support makes it possible for the Annapolis Film Festival and the Annapolis Film Society to continue delivering world-class programming via special showcases (Faith Experience, Jewish Experience, Black Experience, Latin Experience, Environmental, Student, and Sailing Showcases) and other films while expanding access through free public events, special student screenings, Q&As with artists, parties, panels, and year-round film experiences. Their commitment helps ensure that film culture in Annapolis remains inclusive, dynamic, and deeply connected to the community it serves.“Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation understands that the arts are not a luxury—they are essential to renew our spirit and to impact our hearts and minds,” said AFF Co-Founders and Festival Directors Patti White and Lee Anderson. “Their support allows us to amplify powerful stories, welcome diverse voices, and create the kind of festival atmosphere that feels alive with possibility and inviting to all.”Now entering its 14th year, the Annapolis Film Festival has become one of the most anticipated cultural events in the Mid-Atlantic, welcoming more than 10,000 attendees annually and drawing audiences from across Maryland, the region, and beyond. Selected as “One of 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine marks a new milestone in its growth.With the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation as Festival Presenter, the 2026 Annapolis Film Festival and Film Society are poised to deliver an unforgettable celebration of cinema—one fueled by passion, purpose, and the unmistakable heartbeat of film.For more festival information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com Festival Passes are on sale now: tickets go on sale March 6, 2026.Media Contact: Annapolis Film Festival, please contact PR@annapolisfilmfestival.com or call 410-263-3444.To learn more about the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation, please visit www.giesefoundation.org

AFF25 Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.