hypothesis™ Launches Educational Initiative on Eczema in Skin of Color

Addresses Diagnostic Gaps & Microbiome Imbalance

Eczema is the same disease across all skin tones but doesn't always look the same. Missed inflammation on darker skin means longer flares, persistent symptoms, pigment changes, and bacterial imbalance” — Omer Ibrahim, MD, MBA, board certified dermatologist

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- hypothesis™ , a breakthrough eczema care company powered by first-of-its-kind precision science, is launching an educational initiative on eczema in skin of color , addressing longstanding gaps in recognition, diagnosis, and care for people with melanin-rich skin.Eczema affects millions of people worldwide, yet its presentation on darker skin tones is frequently misunderstood. While inflammation often appears bright red on lighter skin, eczema in skin of color more commonly presents as dark brown, gray, or purple patches, widespread dryness, textural changes, and lingering dark or light marks. These differences can lead to delayed diagnosis, underestimated severity, and prolongeddisease activity.Research increasingly shows that eczema flares are closely linked to overgrowth of Staph aureus, a bacterium that damages the skin barrier, amplifies inflammation, and fuels the itch–scratch cycle. While this bacterial driver affects people of all skin tones, delayed recognition of eczema in skin of color can allow microbial imbalance to persist longer, contributing to more severe and long-lasting disease. The educational initiative highlights a framework for effective eczema care: microbiome balance, inflammation control, and barrier support. Central to this approach is TPZ-01™, a patented precision enzyme technology developed by hypothesis™ to target eczema-associated Staph aureus while preserving beneficial skin bacteria.“True precision skincare starts with understanding how conditions present across all skin tones,” said Oliver Liu, CEO of hypothesis™. “By grounding education in real-world presentation and microbiome science, we aim to support more informed care decisions and better outcomes for everyone affected by eczema.”The initiative includes clinician-informed educational content, practical care guidance, and resources designed to improve recognition of eczema in skin of color and support more inclusive, science-backed approaches to long-term management.About hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a breakthrough skincare company that reimagines eczema care through first-of-its-kind precision science. Using patented precision enzyme technology, hypothesis™ develops targeted solutions designed to support barrier function, reduce inflammation, and address bacterial drivers of eczema.hypothesis™ products are available at Ulta.com and hypothesis.bio.For more information, visit www.hypothesis.bio

