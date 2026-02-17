B2i Digital Supports AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference as Official Marketing Partner

Virtual Investor Conferences Platform Enables Real-Time Q&A and One-on-One Meetings Between Companies and Investors

Live Presentations From Public Companies Across the AI and Technology Landscape

VIC gives management teams a direct forum to present, answer questions in real time, and schedule one-on-one meetings. It's a natural fit for our role as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠." — David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital, Inc. , a capital markets positioning and investor connectivity platform for growth-stage public companies, will serve as the Official Marketing Partner for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference on February 19, 2026, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) , an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences connects public companies traded on NYSE, Nasdaq, OTC Markets, and non-US exchanges with a global audience of accredited retail and institutional investors through live, online presentations. The VIC platform supports real-time Q&A and one-on-one meetings with management teams, and replays remain available after the event.“Companies want conversations, not just views,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. “VIC gives management teams a direct forum to present, answer questions in real time, and schedule one-on-one meetings. It’s a natural fit for our role as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, helping companies turn visibility into meaningful investor dialogue.”The event showcases public-company management teams spanning the AI and technology landscape, including data infrastructure, technology-enabled energy and mobility solutions, and enterprise platforms.As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital publishes pre-event company profiles and provides post-event marketing support to extend visibility and encourage investor follow-up and meeting requests.Profiles for the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference are available at https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-vic-ai-technology-virtual-investor-conference , and presentations will be available afterwards at https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital/videos About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comB2i Digital Featured Conferences:About Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. The platform delivers investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information:John ViglottiSenior Vice President, Investor AccessOTC Markets Group Inc.212.220.2221 OfficeJohnV@otcmarkets.commedia@otcmarkets.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.Media:

B2i Digital is pleased to highlight the upcoming AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference

