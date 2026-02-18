AltaClaro and Verbit Launch DepoSim, the First AI Deposition Simulator for Lawyers, Transforming Litigation Training

Innovative AI-driven platform delivers continuous, objective, and realistic deposition practice, designed in collaboration with six top-tier Am Law law firms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltaClaro , the global leader in data-driven simulation-based training for legal professionals, today announced the launch of DepoSim, an AI-powered deposition simulator developed in partnership with Verbit , a global leader in verbal intelligence. DepoSim provides attorneys with live, hands-on practice conducting oral depositions in realistic, simulated litigation scenarios. The simulator offers unlimited opportunities to practice deposing witnesses with detailed, actionable feedback, a capability that does not currently exist in the legal training market.DepoSim leverages advanced AI agents that use text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and large language model capabilities to act as witness, opposing counsel, and court reporter. The result is a highly realistic, on-demand experience that culminates in detailed, objective feedback based on a standardized training rubric. The simulation can be repeated for continuous practice, allowing attorneys to target weaknesses, adjust difficulty levels, and select different case types and scenarios.“DepoSim is the high-fidelity, high-stakes flight simulator that turns a knowledgeable attorney into a truly competent and practiced advocate,” said Abdi Shayesteh, Founder & CEO of AltaClaro. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Verbit, the best verbal intelligence company, and to have enlisted some of the world's most innovative law firms in designing the product. DepoSim is the next step in leveraging AI to enhance essential human-to-human communication skills that are indispensable and cannot be automated. It fills a crucial gap that traditional, costly, and infrequent deposition training models simply cannot address.”Currently, firms incur substantial expense hiring actors for one-time deposition role-playing or sending associates to costly off-site training programs. No existing solution provides continuous, repeatable practice with objective, data-driven feedback. Associates and partners alike report that opportunities for practice are too infrequent, while clients remain hesitant to allow junior associates to handle high-stakes depositions. DepoSim addresses this persistent challenge by enabling firms to develop deposition-ready associates at scale, providing a compelling differentiator to clients.AltaClaro and Verbit began collaborating at Legalweek 2025 and formally launched a beta version in fall 2025. The partnership combines AltaClaro's recognized expertise in simulation-based legal training — honed through years of collaboration with Am Law 200 and other top-tier global firms — with Verbit's advanced AI and transcription technology. AltaClaro designed the pedagogy, learner experience, and realistic deposition scenarios, while Verbit developed the core technology, including high-speed, secure transcription and sophisticated AI agent capabilities.“The next generation of legal technology is enabling not just greater efficiency - it’s also leading to improved performance and ultimately better outcomes,” said Yair Amsterdam, CEO, Verbit. “With DepoSim, we’re bringing the same level of technological rigor and realism that law firms expect in the courtroom into litigation training itself. By combining Verbit’s secure, court-proven transcription and innovative legal AI technology with AltaClaro’s industry-leading pedagogy, we’re providing attorneys with an immersive training environment that mirrors real depositions with remarkable fidelity. With it, they can practice, improve, and build confidence before the stakes are real. This is a glimpse of how AI can meaningfully elevate legal performance.”Six top-tier firms, with diverse size and focus — Orrick, Herrington Sutcliff; K&L Gates; McDermott Will & Schulte; Littler Mendelson; Taft Stettinius & Hollister; and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck — participated in the beta Early Adopter Program. During the five-week pilot, partners, associates, and innovation and professional development professionals at each participating firm completed over 160 hours of testing, submitted detailed user-experience surveys, and met with AltaClaro to provide direct feedback. 97 percent of participants strongly agreed DepoSim is valuable for litigation training, and 94 percent said they would use it again.“AltaClaro’s simulation-based training has been part of our curriculum for six years and it keeps getting better,” said Kelly Cullen, Senior Manager of Talent Innovation who leads Orrick’s unique first year Residency Program. "DepoSim promises to supercharge simulated training through the integration of AI, and our litigators are excited to add it to our training toolkit across all levels.”Participants’ feedback included:● “Frighteningly realistic,” said a participating partner attorney. “The feedback was outstanding. Almost too good. This is better feedback than I've received from attorneys.”● Another participating senior associate noted, “I really like the ability to practice going off-book with not a real human while not wasting your client's money.”DepoSim represents the natural evolution of AltaClaro's commitment to Deliberate Practice, the same training techniques used by professional athletes and performing artists to hone their skills. Following the success of AltaClaro’s Benchmark360, which uses AI to provide data-driven feedback on written work products, DepoSim leverages AI to enhance essential human-to-human communication skills that cannot be automated but can be powerfully improved through technology-enabled practice. Based on pilot feedback, AltaClaro and Verbit are expanding the platform to include additional simulations across commercial litigation, employment law, intellectual property, expert witness depositions, trial practice, oral arguments, client interviews, and negotiation scenarios.DepoSim is now available to all AltaClaro clients and new law firm clients seeking to transform their litigation training programs. For more information, visit www.altaclaro.com/deposim 2026 LegalweekALM/Law.com has recognized AltaClaro and Verbit as joint finalists for Best Tech Training Program in the 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards. This is the second year in a row AltaClaro has been recognized by ALM.Verbit and AltaClaro will be at LegalWeek 2026, March 9-12, 2026, at the North Javits Center in New York, NY. On Wednesday, March 11, AltaClaro’s Founder & CEO, Abdi Shayesteh, and Verbit’s Chief Legal Officer, JP Son, will speak in the session “Developing the Future Lawyer: Understanding How AI Is Reshaping Litigation Training, Preparation, and Evidentiary Insight” (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.). AltaClaro and Verbit will also be exhibiting at booth 210.###About AltaClaro: AltaClaro is the pioneer and global leader in data-driven experiential training for legal professionals, offering simulation-based courses legal professionals love and training insights legal organizations need. For more information visit www.altaclaro.com About Verbit: Verbit is a global leader in verbal intelligence, delivering AI-powered transcription, speech analytics, and language technologies designed for the most demanding professional environments. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai

