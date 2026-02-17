Adrienne Stern Begins Casting Short Film 'The Final Fight', Inspired by a True New York Story, Directed by Steven Feder

Filmmaker Todd J. Stein Adrienne Stern Casting Director The Final Fight Steven Feder, Director of The Final Fight

The screenplay by Filmmaker Todd J. Stein is based on his own life and chronicled in a cover story in The New York Times, by John Leland.

We’re excited to collaborate with actors who want to be part of something artistically serious and socially meaningful.” — Filmmaker Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — Casting is officially underway for The Final Fight, a SAG short film inspired by a deeply personal true story about an aging former Golden Gloves boxer caught in a contentious guardianship battle that threatens his independence, finances, and dignity. The project, created by filmmaker Todd J. Stein, draws directly from Stein’s real-life fight to restore his father’s autonomy, a story previously chronicled in a New York Times feature cover, by John Leland Set in New York City and Brooklyn and centered on family in crisis, The Final Fight is actively casting talent to bring these emotionally layered, socially relevant characters to life. The production team is focusing its search within New York’s exceptional acting community, tapping into a deep pool of performers eager for nuanced, meaningful roles that explore complex moral territory and contemporary social issues.“This script is incredibly personal to me,” said Stein. “It tells the story of my father and my fight to give him his voice back. It’s about love, power, control, and what happens when the systems meant to protect people instead put them at risk. We want actors who connect to that truth and want to tell a story that matters.”The film centers on Martin Cohen, a once-proud Golden Gloves boxer who finds himself trapped in a guardianship arrangement, and Phyllis, his former wife, whose home becomes his refuge when their son returns him to the place where he once felt safest. The story also features the volatile presence of Hacks, a mob figure whose intimidation underscores the power dynamics surrounding Martin’s control and care.With New York’s cinematic legacy, from The Sopranos to A Bronx Tale to Goodfellas, the production is drawing interest from established actors and rising talent alike. Agents and managers have responded enthusiastically to the opportunity, recognizing the rarity of substantial roles in this demographic and genre space.Casting Director Adrienne Stern is leading the casting process alongside director Steven Feder, with conversations already underway for both lead and supporting roles. Feder and Stern are once again collaborating with producer Jeff Mazzola on the project, continuing their established creative partnership. Stein has noted strong momentum and enthusiasm surrounding the film, with a high caliber of performers already being discussed and pitched.As a SAG short, The Final Fight is being developed with the intention of entering the prestige film festival circuit, targeting festivals to build awareness around the urgent issue of elder guardianship abuse through a narrative storytelling.The team believe the project will resonate with actors seeking socially conscious material that offers emotional depth, complexity, and authentic human stakes.“This is a story about family, identity, and dignity,” Stein added. “We’re excited to collaborate with actors who want to be part of something artistically serious and socially meaningful.” The Final Fight is a short film exploring the real-world crisis of elder guardianship through the lens of an intimate New York family drama. The project aims to raise awareness while delivering powerful, character-driven storytelling.

Todd J. Stein appears on Spectrum NY1 In Focus with Cheryl Wills

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.