Jitsu Boosts West Coast Last-Mile Connectivity With New Reno Hub

Jitsu Last-Mile Delivery Solution

The last-mile solution’s Reno, Nev. facility offers shippers full connectivity up and down the West Coast and adds half a million residents to Jitsu’s coverage.

By expanding into Reno, we’re not just adding ZIP codes—we’re strengthening the connective tissue of our West Coast operations.” — Adam Bryant

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jitsu , a tech-enabled last-mile delivery solution, today announced the launch of its new regional hub in Reno, Nevada, further expanding its West Coast footprint and strengthening its regional delivery network.This new facility connects Jitsu’s entire West Coast network, allows shippers to reach more than 72% of the West Coast population, and enables convenient and rapid connectivity from San Diego to Seattle, and nearly every market in between.While Reno primarily acts as a regional hub connecting the West Coast network, Jitsu will also provide last-mile delivery service for the half a million residents in the surrounding Northwest Nevada region. The added infrastructure supports both regional and multi-market brands seeking a streamlined, high-performance alternative to legacy carriers.“Reno is a critical addition to our West Coast network,” said Adam Bryant , CEO of Jitsu. “As shippers look for more control, visibility, and reliability in the final mile, density and network design matter. By expanding into Reno, we’re not just adding ZIP codes—we’re strengthening the connective tissue of our West Coast operations. This launch brings us closer to our goal of being the most dependable and scalable last-mile partner across the region.”The Reno facility is powered by Jitsu’s purpose-built technology platform, which enables real-time visibility, intelligent routing, and proactive performance management. Brands leveraging Jitsu’s network benefit from high on-time delivery rates, responsive client support teams, and a flexible operating model designed to adapt to evolving consumer expectations.The expansion reflects Jitsu’s continued investment in high-growth markets and its commitment to building dense, reliable regional networks that help brands deliver on their promises to customers.For more information about Jitsu’s West Coast coverage or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.gojitsu.com About JitsuJitsu is a technology-driven last-mile delivery solution built for modern ecommerce brands. We help retailers, shippers, and direct-to-consumer companies deliver on their brand promise at the doorstep. Powered by a purpose-built platform and real-time operational visibility, Jitsu enables shippers to improve first delivery attempt success, reduce claims, and drive consistent, on-time performance across dense urban markets. With coverage in the markets that matter most and a 99%+ on-time delivery rate, Jitsu gives brands greater control over their final mile, strengthening connectivity, reliability, and delivery quality at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.