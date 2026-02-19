Local Hive Launches U.S., Raw & Unfiltered Honey in a Bear Bottle

Local Hive™ Honey Local Hive™ 100% U.S. Raw & Unfiltered Honey Bear Local Hive™ Honey Bear is Now Available Nationally at Walmart and Kroger

Our unique partnerships with American beekeepers allow us to bring honey bear fans exactly what they deserve: 100% U.S., raw & unfiltered honey, straight from the bees.” — Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Hive ™, a pioneer in the honey industry since 1924, is giving the classic honey bear a healthier, all-American makeover – from the inside. The brand’s new 100% U.S., Raw & Unfiltered Honey in a Bear Bottle is now available at all Walmart and Kroger locations and is the first of its kind to be available in stores nationwide. Offering a premium alternative to the traditional, highly processed honey typically found in this iconic package, this is not your average honey bear!Harvested exclusively by American beekeepers, this floral honey is gently strained to preserve its natural pollen, which is brimming with 4,000 living enzymes, 21 vitamins and minerals, and antibacterial properties. Plus, it’s beautifully rich in nuanced flavor that can change depending on the season and blooms the bees visited.“With the exception of very local providers, honey bears on grocery shelves are often filled with highly processed, overheated honey that lacks nutritional value and flavor - or sourced from multiple countries to reduce cost,” said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Local Hive. “Our unique partnerships with American beekeepers allow us to bring honey bear fans exactly what they deserve: 100% U.S., raw & unfiltered honey, straight from the bees.”For more than 100 years, Local Hive has worked directly with American beekeepers, creating a steady revenue stream for these essential pollinator guardians while offering consumers access to locally sourced, raw & unfiltered honey blends and single-source varietals. Local Hive’s 100% U.S. Honey (in the Honey Bear!) is bottled at the company’s headquarters in Greeley, CO, and sold for a suggested retail price of $5.98. It is also available for all retailers to carry.About Local Hive™The #1 honey brand in natural food stores and the #2 in MULO, according to SPINS latest 52 weeks ending 1/25/26, Local Hive™ has been committed to bottling honey straight from the source for more than 100 years. Recent innovations include sweet-heat Honey Hot Sauces and Hot Honey. Visit LocalHiveHoney.com and follow @LocalHiveHoney to learn more.###

