Report: California courts log 1.75 million remote hearings as satisfaction tops 90%

(Subscription required) California's 58 superior courts conducted nearly 1.75 million remote proceedings between September 2024 and August 2025, with user satisfaction exceeding 90%, according to a report the Judicial Council of California will consider at its Feb. 20 meeting.

