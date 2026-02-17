Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,662 in the last 365 days.

Report: California courts log 1.75 million remote hearings as satisfaction tops 90%

(Subscription required) California's 58 superior courts conducted nearly 1.75 million remote proceedings between September 2024 and August 2025, with user satisfaction exceeding 90%, according to a report the Judicial Council of California will consider at its Feb. 20 meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Report: California courts log 1.75 million remote hearings as satisfaction tops 90%

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.