Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 17, 2026, include the following:

Wednesday, February 18 to Friday, February 20: Gov. McMaster will attend the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s Winter Meetings, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, February 18 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs’ Veteran Entrepreneurship Forum, USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Thursday, February 19 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Council of Governors 32nd Plenary Meeting, The Grand Hyatt, Lafayette Park/Farragut Square Ballrooms, 1000 H Street, Washington, D.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: February 9, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 9, 2026, included:

Monday, February 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the annual South Carolina Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, February 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, February 11

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 15th Annual SC Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency Greenville, Main Ballroom, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a media availability with Sara Hazzard, South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce and Dr. Joey Von Nessen.

Thursday, February 12

2:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Friday, February 13

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.