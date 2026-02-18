DJ Too Much and Frank Brady Head to Miami for Chef JJ’s Cookout at the SOBEWFF and Announce Wine Down CT’s 2026 Return

DJ Too Much SOBEWFF ANGELA YEE & DJ TOO MUCH WINE DOWN CT

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Too Much, professionally known as Loren Jefferson, and creative partner Frank E. Brady are heading to Miami to take part in one of the nation’s most electric cultural events: Chef JJ’s Cookout during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Curated by nationally celebrated chef and television personality JJ Johnson, Chef JJ’s Cookout has become one of the most anticipated moments of the festival weekend, blending culinary excellence, music, culture, and entrepreneurship into one powerful experience.

This year’s featured performing artist is hip hop icon Fat Joe, continuing a legacy of artists who have graced the Cookout stage including Rev Run, Kid Capri, Freeway, Bilal, D Nice, Angela Yee and more.

To share space on stages of this magnitude is true alignment.

More Than a Festival. A Cultural Movement.

Chef JJ’s Cookout is not simply a food event. It is a cultural statement. A celebration of excellence. A space where chefs, creatives, entrepreneurs, and artists operate at the highest level intentionally and unapologetically.

For DJ Too Much and Frank E. Brady, returning to this national platform represents continued momentum within culturally driven spaces that prioritize collaboration over competition.

“When you are in rooms with legends, you realize it is bigger than music,” Jefferson says. “It is about culture. It is about ownership. It is about building experiences that leave a legacy.”

A Proven Track Record of Elevated Experiences

The Miami appearance builds on a growing list of high impact cultural stages the duo has helped shape together.

Their recent collaborations include:

• Wine Down CT 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

• New York City Wine and Food Festival 2024

• South Beach Wine and Food Festival 2024

• Foxwoods Bingo Unleashed 2026

At each event, DJ Too Much curates the musical atmosphere and show outline, while Frank E. Brady commands the stage as MC, creating a seamless blend of rhythm and voice, energy and creativity.

Their synergy transforms gatherings into immersive cultural experiences rather than traditional events.

Jefferson has also been involved in initiatives connected to the Black Ambition Prize founded by Pharrell Williams, alongside celebrities like Cedric the Entertainer, Pinky Cole, and Felicia Hatcher, reinforcing her commitment to intentional platforms rooted in ownership and long term impact.

The through line across every stage is clear:

High level execution.

Cultural integrity.

Community centered vision.

The Power of Collaboration

What distinguishes DJ Too Much and Frank E. Brady is not just talent. It is philosophy.

Lead with heart.

Build with integrity.

Create with intention.

Win together.

“In our community, we need more collaboration and less competition,” Jefferson explains. “Frank is like a brother to me. We build from a place of love and abundance, and that energy carries through every experience we create.”

Whether in Connecticut, New York, Miami, or anywhere nationwide, their work reflects a shared belief that culture deserves a premium presentation.

Bringing the Energy Home. Wine Down CT Returns.

While Miami represents a national platform, Connecticut remains home base.

DJ Too Much and Thema Haida Graves are the co-founders of Wine Down CT, a cultural events platform rooted in music, wine, food, and curated experiences that center creativity and unity. While grounded in Black culture, Wine Down CT intentionally creates inclusive spaces where guests of all backgrounds gather in celebration.

The mission mirrors what Chef JJ has built nationally:

• Highlight excellence

• Elevate culinary and musical artistry

• Secure strategic sponsorships

• Create premium, culturally grounded experiences

With growing national visibility, including exposure across major media platforms such as NBC and ABC, expansion is thoughtful and strategic.

And now, the next chapter has officially been announced.

Save the Date: May 30, 2026

Wine Down CT returns with its signature festival experience:

Wine Down CT

New Haven, Connecticut

May 30, 2026

Mark your calendar. Save the date.

If Chef JJ’s Cookout represents a national cultural stage, Wine Down CT represents a homegrown movement. A festival designed to spotlight culture, cuisine, music, wine, and unity right here in Connecticut.

