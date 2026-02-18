From Leaky Faucets to Full Repipes: Howard Air & Plumbing Now Offers More Comprehensive Plumbing Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard Air, a trusted name in Arizona home comfort for over 40 years, is proud to announce the official expansion and enhancement of its residential and commercial plumbing division. Known throughout the Valley for award-winning HVAC services, the company’s evolution into Howard Air & Plumbing brings a new level of comprehensive care to Phoenix homeowners, ranging from minor leak repairs to complex whole-home repiping projects.

As Phoenix continues to grow, so does the demand for reliable, high-quality trade services. By integrating full-scale plumbing solutions into its service menu, Howard Air & Plumbing provides a one-stop shop for the most critical systems in a home.

“Our customers have trusted us with their air conditioning and heating needs for decades,” said a spokesperson for Howard Air & Plumbing. “By offering a more robust suite of plumbing services—from water heater installations to advanced drain cleaning—we are ensuring that Phoenix residents can receive that same level of expertise and integrity for every pipe, fixture, and drain in their home.”

Comprehensive Services for Every Household Need Howard Air & Plumbing has invested in advanced technology and specialized equipment to handle a diverse range of plumbing challenges. Their expanded service list includes:

- Water Heater Solutions: The team provides expert repair, replacement, and installation of water heaters for both existing homes and new constructions, ensuring families never have to go without hot water.

- Advanced Drain Cleaning: Utilizing modern diagnostic tools, technicians can clear mainline blockages, secondary clogs, and slow-moving drains to restore proper flow.

- Kitchen & Bath Excellence: From repairing inefficient garbage disposals to fixing leaky faucets and performing full basin replacements, the company handles all sink, shower, and bathtub repairs.

- Water Quality Systems: Recognizing Arizona’s unique water challenges, Howard Air & Plumbing now specializes in the installation and maintenance of water filtration systems and water softeners to protect home appliances and improve water taste.

- Toilet & Fixture Repair: The team manages complex mechanical toilet issues and ensures all bathroom fixtures are compatible and leak-free.

Identifying the Need for Professional Intervention Many homeowners struggle to identify when a plumbing issue requires professional attention. Howard Air & Plumbing advises residents to look for key warning signs, including sudden losses of water pressure, a lack of hot water, or a spike in water bills caused by dripping faucets.

“Small leaks can lead to massive bills and structural damage if left unchecked,” the spokesperson added. “Whether it is a minor drip or a major emergency requiring a full repipe, our goal is to diagnose the issue immediately and provide a long-term solution rather than a temporary fix.”

Howard Air & Plumbing remains committed to the same standards that built its HVAC reputation: licensed technicians, transparent pricing, and a dedication to customer satisfaction. With the addition of comprehensive plumbing, the company is positioned to serve as the premier home service provider for the Greater Phoenix area.

For more information about Howard Air & Plumbing or to schedule a service, please visit howardair.com/phoenix-plumbing-services/repairs.

About Howard Air & Plumbing

Howard Air & Plumbing has served the Phoenix, Arizona, community since 1977. Originally established as a leading HVAC company, it has expanded to offer a full suite of plumbing services. With a focus on technical excellence and community trust, Howard Air & Plumbing provides repair, installation, and maintenance services designed to keep Arizona homes running efficiently year-round.

