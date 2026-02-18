Ryder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Launches New Brand as Business Continues to Grow in Southern New Hampshire

Ryder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling van with new branding

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, a locally owned residential home services company, announced the launch of an updated brand identity and refreshed website.The update introduces a new visual identity, including updated colors, imagery, and branding elements, which are now reflected across the company’s website and other materials. The brand refresh creates a consistent and recognizable look across digital and print platforms, while retaining the company’s existing name and focus on residential plumbing, heating, and cooling services.As part of the update, Ryder introduced a new logo featuring a surfer holding a wrench riding a wave contained within the letter “R.” The company’s new tagline, “Ride Higher with Ryder,” is intended to reflect the ease and confidence homeowners experience when essential home systems are operating reliably.Founded in 2021, Ryder Plumbing, Heating and Cooling has expanded its residential service operations across Southern New Hampshire in response to growing demand for plumbing and HVAC installation, repair, and maintenance services. Company leadership said the brand update reflects the scale of the business today and aligns its outward presentation with how the company has been operating in recent years.According to the company, the update does not reflect a change in ownership, staffing, or day-to-day operations. Ryder’s service teams, licensing, and service offerings remain unchanged, and existing customers will continue working with the same technicians and support staff. The company will continue to support homeowners with routine service needs as well as time-sensitive repairs.Ryder’s work centers on residential systems that homeowners rely on daily, including water heaters, boilers, furnaces, air conditioning systems, and household plumbing. The company handles both planned installation projects and urgent repair calls, with service demand typically increasing during peak heating and cooling seasons.More information about Ryder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and its residential services is available at https://www.ryderph.com/ About Ryder Plumbing, Heating & CoolingRyder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is a New Hampshire-based residential home services company providing plumbing, heating, and cooling services to homeowners across Southern New Hampshire. The company focuses exclusively on residential properties and serves customers throughout the region from its base in Manchester. Much of the company’s work involves maintaining existing homes, including seasonal system checks and repairs tied to New England’s changing weather conditions.The company was founded by Clarke Ryder, who holds multiple New Hampshire professional licenses and certifications, including a master plumbing license, gas pipe fitter license, gas equipment installer license, and gas service license. Ryder also holds NORA Bronze Oil certification and an EPA refrigeration license. According to the company, Ryder started the business with an emphasis on quality workmanship, clear communication, and respect for customers’ homes.

Ryder Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

