Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple’ Lands London Director Talents Movie Awards 2026 Nomination

Eric and Sakeisha Hylick Standing on a Red Carpet Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Multi Award Winning Producers

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple, the award-winning unscripted series produced by Build Network TV (BNTV), has been officially nominated at the London Director Talents Movie Awards 2026, adding further international recognition to the franchise’s expanding industry profile.Selected from a global pool of submissions, the nomination places the series among a slate of productions acknowledged for creative execution, production quality, and audience engagement. The London Director Talents Movie Awards are recognized for spotlighting projects shaping the future of film and television across international markets.The nomination follows the series’ prior success at the Communicator Awards, where Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple earned the Communicator Award of Distinction for both Season 1 and Season 2, underscoring the show’s consistency in delivering high-quality, impact-driven programming.Produced by Build Network TV BNTV, the series is executive produced by Eric Hylick and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick , who also serve as the show’s hosts. The franchise blends business, lifestyle, and relationship-centered narratives, focusing on conversations surrounding wealth-building, entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal development.“We view this nomination as meaningful industry validation,” said Eric Hylick, Executive Producer and Host. “Recognition across multiple platforms reflects the growing demand for content that merges strong production value with substantive, transformational themes.”Dr. Sakeisha Hylick, Executive Producer and Co-Host, added, “Our mission has always centered on creating programming that informs, empowers, and resonates with audiences. Continued recognition reinforces that vision.”As Build Network TV continues expanding its global distribution and original programming slate, the nomination contributes to the network’s broader positioning within the premium streaming and content ecosystem.About Becoming A Millionaire Power CoupleBecoming A Millionaire Power Couple is an award-winning television series produced by Build Network TV (BNTV). Executive produced and hosted by Eric Hylick and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick, the series explores the intersection of entrepreneurship, financial literacy, relationships, and personal growth through high-impact discussions and real-world insights.Media Contact:H2 Media Production Inc. (Build Network TV)Email: amin@buildnetwork.infoWebsite: https://watch.buildnetwork.tv/

Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.