San Francisco's Biggest St. Patrick's Day Party Returns: The 13th Annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CrawlSF, San Francisco's original pub crawl company, is thrilled to announce the return of the St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl , the largest and most legendary San Francisco St. Patrick's Day party in the city. Now in its 13th year, this multi-day extravaganza draws massive crowds for an unforgettable celebration of Irish spirit, green beer, drink specials and fun across the city's best bars.Following record-breaking success, including over 15,000 attendees in 2025 and CrawlSF's achievement of hosting the world's largest pub crawl during their 2025 Halloween event, the 2026 edition promises to be bigger and better yet. CrawlSF, headquartered in San Francisco and operating since 2003, continues to lead the way in creating epic, community-driven experiences that bring locals and visitors together. The LepraCon St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl takes place over three exciting days, transforming neighborhoods like Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, Cow Hollow and The Marina into one massive party zone with over 30 participating bars.Event Highlights:-Biggest St. Patrick's Day Party in San Francisco – Expect thousands of people in green, enjoying exclusive drink specials, contests (including the popular "Find the Gnome" challenge), DJs, party favors, and more.-Free Party Bus Shuttle included on Saturday.-Tickets include free admission to all participating bars, drink specials and all event perks.-A fun, inclusive event welcoming party people from near and far to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.Pub Crawl Schedule:Friday, March 13, 2026 – 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Kickoff Night)Saturday, March 14, 2026 – 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Main Event with Free Shuttle)Tuesday, March 17, 2026 – 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (Official St. Patrick's Day)Check-In Locations (to pick up wristbands, pub crawl maps, and get started):-Mayes Oyster House – 1233 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109-Rick & Roxy's – 2131 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA 94123 (Saturday Only)Participants are encouraged to wear their best green attire and drink responsibly while exploring the lineup of top bars offering green beer, cocktails, shots and more."CrawlSF has been bringing San Francisco's neighborhoods to life for over two decades, and our St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl remains the biggest and best way to celebrate the holiday," said a CrawlSF spokesperson. "With record crowds year after year, 2026 is set to be the most epic LepraCon yet. Join us for the best party in the city!"Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite and CrawlSF's website. Early bird pricing is available for a limited time. For more details, participating bars, and to purchase tickets, visit: https://crawlsf.com/guides/san-francisco-st-patricks-day-pub-crawl/ About CrawlSFFounded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, CrawlSF is the Bay Area's leading producer of pub crawls, bar events, and unique parties. Known for record-setting events like the massive Crawloween Halloween Pub Crawl, CrawlSF creates fun, safe, and memorable experiences that highlight the city's amazing bar scene.

