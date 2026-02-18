Keel Farms Returns as a Proud Partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Keel & Curley on the Podium, 2025 St. Pete Grand Prix Clay and Joe Keel at 2025 Grand Prix Keel Farms Feb.22 Show Car

Race Fans are also invited to see an IndyCar show-car up close during Strawberry Bash at Keel Farms the weekend before the Grand Prix

This event is an exciting tradition for the Tampa Bay area, and we are thrilled to bring Keel & Curley Wine and Keel Farms Cider to race fans once again.” — Clay Keel, Keel Farms President

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keel Farms is proud to announce its partnership with the 2026 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Keel Farms will have its own activations at the racetrack where attendees can enjoy farm-fresh delicious wine and cider, along with exciting giveaway items.To celebrate the opening race of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Keel Farms will host a giveaway, offering fans the chance to win a special edition Keel & Curley branded 3-liter bottle, just like the ones used on the winners’ podium at the St. Pete Grand Prix, plus a $100 gift card for the Keel Farms Tasting Room.In addition, Keel Farms will be hosting a show-car appearance at the farm during its annual Strawberry Bash weekend. Guests are invited to stop by Keel Farms on Sunday Feb.22, 2026 to see a real IndyCar up close while enjoying Strawberry Bash festivities.• Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete: Feb. 27 - Mar. 1, 2026• Show-Car Appearance at Keel Farms during Strawberry Bash: Sunday Feb.22, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.• Giveaway Prizes: Enter for a chance to win a Keel & Curley branded 3-liter bottle plus a $100 Keel Farms Tasting Room gift card. Must be 21 years or older to enter and win.The Keel family has a passion for racing, with Keel Farms President Clay Keel a competitive racer and instructor himself, and a multi-generational family history of racing.“We are honored to return as a Proud Partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg,” said Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms. “This event is an exciting tradition for the Tampa Bay area, and we are thrilled to bring Keel & Curley Wine and Keel Farms Cider to race fans once again.”Fans are encouraged to visit Keel Farms activations throughout race weekend to enjoy wine and cider, learn more about the farm, and take part in this year’s giveaways.About Keel FarmsKeel Farms is home to Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices. Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms is a family-owned winery dedicated to handcrafting high-quality, locally grown, fruit wines. Keel & Curley wines are available online, at Keel Farms, and in select grocery stores statewide.

