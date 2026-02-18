HealthCred Co-Founders Nolan Weeks & Chad R. Laboy commit $140k to Sherriff's and Jail Administrators Assoc. in FL,GA,AL

HEALTHCRED Co-Founders Nolan Weeks & Chad R. Laboy Commit $140,000 In Support Of Sheriff's And Jail Administrators Associations In Florida, Georgia And Alabama

These agencies do difficult, high-impact work, and we’re proud to stand behind the associations that help them succeed.” — Nolan Weeks, executive vice president and co- founder of HealthCred.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCred , a corrections-focused coverage access provider, announced today that it has supported sheriffs’ associations in Florida, Alabama, as well as the Georgia Jail Association and the Alabama Jail Administrators Council, including the Florida Association of Counties, spending more than $140,000 on association support and related initiatives. www.healthcred.com This support helps fund the associations’ ongoing work in training, resources, and professional development for law enforcement and correctional leaders.“It’s an honor to support the sheriffs and jail administrators who serve their communities every day,” said Nolan S. Weeks, executive vice president and co-founder of HealthCred. “These agencies do difficult, high-impact work, and we’re proud to stand behind the associations that help them succeed.”HealthCred works with county jails and correctional systems to help eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage during custody and support continuity of care after release. By connecting eligible individuals to coverage—often including low-income medial health care coverage. facilities can reduce uncompensated medical costs and improve continuity of care during reentry, benefiting public health and community outcomes.Partner agencies have shared endorsements citing meaningful medical cost savings and improved continuity of care after implementation, including:“In total, Flagler County taxpayers have benefited from nearly $657,000 in savings.” — Rick Staly, Sheriff, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office“In May 2025, this program saved Bradford County over $127,000 by successfully enrolling eligible inmates and recovering previously unclaimed reimbursements.” — Sheriff Gordon Smith“Since implementing the program, we have realized substantial savings within our inmate medical budget while improving continuity of care for individuals transitioning back into the community.” — Heath Jackson, Sheriff, Escambia County, Alabama“When correctional facilities can reduce uncompensated medical costs while helping eligible individuals maintain coverage and continuity of care, everyone benefits—taxpayers, facilities, and the communities people return to,” said Chad R. LaBoy, president and founder of HealthCred Care.HealthCred continues to expand access to its services for counties nationwide, with a current focus on county jails and correctional operations.ABOUT CHAD R. LABOYChad R. LaBoy is the president and founder of HealthCred. He brings a strong background in business and technology, with a focus on streamlining operations, optimizing technology, and driving innovation in corrections healthcare coverage access.ABOUT NOLAN S. WEEKSNolan S. Weeks is the executive vice president, co-founder, and head of implementation at HealthCred. A retired Florida jail administrator with 20 years of law enforcement and corrections experience, he helps agencies implement solutions that reduce costs and support continuity of care.ABOUT HEALTHCRED CAREHealthCred is a corrections-focused coverage access provider built specifically for jail and prison operations. We help eligible individuals activate affordable health coverage—often including low-income medical health coverage -qualified plans—during custody and support continuity of coverage after release.Learn more at: https://www.healthcred.com

