SalesBoost, LLC Rebrands as Certainti, Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with ForsetiHR

This is more than a name change — it is a declaration of who we are becoming. For eight years, we have helped organizations transform conversations into measurable results.” — Gretta Brooks

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalesBoost, LLC, the award-winning simulation training technology company founded in 2016, today announced its official rebranding as Certainti, marking a bold new chapter of growth, innovation, and expanded market reach.The rebrand follows a strategic investment and partnership with ForsetiHR, led by CEO Mark Heymann, who now joins Certainti as Co-CEO and Board Member alongside Founder Gretta Brooks. Together, Brooks and Heymann will guide Certainti’s next phase of innovation and expansion, combining product vision with operational scale and strategic market leadership.Since its founding by CEO Gretta Brooks, SalesBoost has pioneered patented, on-demand conversation simulation technology designed to transform how organizations develop interpersonal, leadership, and revenue-driving skills. The company has experienced significant year-over-year growth and has earned numerous awards and recognitions for innovation, technology leadership, and impact in workforce development.As the US economy has evolved into a predominantly service-driven landscape, where more than 75 percent of economic output is tied to human interaction, the importance of interpersonal performance has intensified. While technology has streamlined operations and commoditized many aspects of the customer experience, the differentiator remains the quality of conversation between people. Certainti was built on the belief that interpersonal skills should not be treated as soft skills, but as essential business-critical competencies that directly influence revenue, retention, and reputation.Under its new name, Certainti reflects the company’s mission: to give leaders and frontline teams the confidence and certainty to perform in high-stakes conversations. The company’s expanding focus on AI-powered micro learning simulations enables organizations to deliver short, repeatable rehearsal experiences that build measurable behavioral confidence and performance readiness, aligning skill development with the operational realities of today’s workforce. As importantly, the approach encourages self-paced learning which is essential to helping managers expand their skills.“This is more than a name change — it is a declaration of who we are becoming,” said Gretta Brooks, Founder and CEO of Certainti. “For eight years, we have helped organizations transform conversations into measurable results. With ForsetiHR’s partnership and Mark’s leadership, we now have the resources and strategic alignment to scale our impact globally. Certainti represents confidence, clarity, and the future of experiential learning.”ForsetiHR’s investment signals strong confidence in Certainti’s patented technology and its potential to lead the next generation of workforce enablement. Heymann, an HFTP Hall of Fame inductee and recognized leader in hospitality performance optimization, brings decades of experience in operational excellence and human capital strategy to complement Brooks’ innovation leadership and product vision.“Certainti has built something truly differentiated,” said Mark Heymann, “The combination of advanced simulation technology, proven revenue impact, and visionary leadership makes this platform uniquely positioned for scale. Our partnership allows us to accelerate innovation, expand into new industries, and deliver a modern, AI-powered solution that meets the evolving needs of today’s workforce.”The partnership will enable:• Expansion into new vertical markets beyond hospitality• Accelerated product modernization and AI-driven simulation capabilities• Enhanced enterprise integrations and scalable global deploymentSince its inception, the company and its founder have received numerous accolades recognizing innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial excellence. These awards reflect the organization’s commitment to addressing the global interpersonal skills gap and reshaping professional development through immersive, measurable learning experiences.The transition to Certainti will take place immediately, with customers and partners continuing to receive the same trusted service, now supported by expanded capabilities and enhanced technology investments.About CertaintiCertainti (formerly SalesBoost, LLC) is a Dallas-based technology company delivering patented, AI-powered conversation simulation software designed to build confidence and measurable performance in high-stakes workplace interactions. Founded in 2016, Certainti partners with enterprise organizations to transform training into lasting behavior change and revenue impact.Media Contact:CertaintiGretta Brooksgretta@salesboost.com469-620-8955

